KEY WEST — Attorneys for former Monroe County Commissioner Heather Carruthers have filed a motion, asking a judge to remove current District 3 Commissioner Eddie Martinez from his post.
Her attorneys argued Martinez did not live in the district on the general election day, when he narrowly defeated Carruthers.
Carruthers filed the civil lawsuit just weeks after the election in November, and Carruthers’ attorneys have since obtained an affidavit from Martinez’s stepdaughter supporting Carruthers’ claim. The stepdaughter, Natalie Guerra, is currently accused of assaulting Martinez and has been charged criminally.
The affidavit was included as part of the motion for summary judgment Carruthers’ attorneys filed with Chief Judge Mark Jones last Wednesday.
Guerra gave an affidavit that stated that Martinez; Guerra’s mother, Maria; and the couple’s two daughters lived at 201 Second St. in Key Largo until Nov. 20.
Martinez operated his campaign headquarters out of Key Largo and stored yard signs and other campaign materials there, Guerra said.
At that time, Martinez was recovering from multiple surgeries and had a nurse come to the home daily in Key Largo who tended to his surgical wounds, administered IVs and assisted in him in daily hygiene activities, Guerra stated in her affidavit.
“Martinez cannot and could not legally be certified as the winner of the general election for Monroe County Commissioner District 3, because he was ineligible for that office in violation of Article III, Section 1 (e) of the Florida Constitution that required him to reside in Monroe County Commissioner District 3 on the date of the election,” the motion states. “Because he did not reside in Commissioner District 3 on that date, he is ineligible for office and must be removed from that position.”
Carruthers’ attorneys say that Martinez listed his Key West office on Truman Avenue as his residence, which is not a residence.
The motion asks the judge to “certify Carruthers as the winning candidate due to Martinez ineligibility.”
Martinez and his attorney will have several weeks to respond to the motion. On Friday, Martinez referred calls for comment to his attorney, Michael Halpern. Halpern had yet to review the motion and declined to comment.
Carruthers has also filed a criminal complaint. Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward recused himself from that case, as he is friends with Martinez. That complaint is being handled by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.