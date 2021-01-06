MONROE COUNTY — After 30 years and 697 affordable housing units later, J. Manuel Castillo, executive director of the Monroe County Housing Authority, retired on Jan. 1.
Castillo will stay on in a limited capacity to oversee the completion of the housing units being developed between Key West and Conch Key.
“I was hired on Dec. 10, 1990, and I’ve only served as the executive director since 2002,” he told the Free Press. “I’m only the sixth director since the housing authority was created in 1938.”
In comparing the differences from when he first started until now, Castillo said the type of affordable housing has changed.
“When I first started, I saw the need for affordable housing being for primarily low- and low-income households,” he said. “Then about halfway through, the need for affordable housing was for middle- and moderate-income households. That has come into effect and, so far, has remained. Now during this pandemic, there is more of a lower income need.”
The cost of land has steadily gone up as has the cost of construction over the years, he said. The focus on building affordable housing in neighborhood enclaves has shifted into building mixed-income developments spread throughout the county, according to Castillo, who says the need for one-bedroom units has increased.
“There was a slight interest in offering home ownership and that fizzled out,” he said. “Government jurisdictions have realized that they’re really glorified leases and have a lot of restrictions on what they can and cannot do.”
The county’s affordable housing stock has doubled since 1990.
“We had 590 units of public low-income housing. Three hundred were family and the rest were for seniors. We now have just over 1,287 affordable housing units. There are 427 units throughout the county with the majority in Key West,” Castillo said.
Despite such successes, Castillo acknowledges the need for affordable housing keeps rising.
“I’ve seen the level of direness go up and down,” he said. “I personally don’t see anything that will make [the need for such housing] go away in the near future. Until city and county leaders come up with a permanent funding source, I personally don’t believe there is a solution. There is no quick viable solution out of this.
“It’s a three-year wait for an affordable housing unit,” he added. “If you are looking for a one bedroom, it’s probably a four- to five-year wait. Now we are concentrating on building more one bedroom units. They’re primarily occupied by elderly people, and unfortunately, they wait the longest.”
Affordable housing is a “three-legged stool.”
“You need land, money and ROGO permits. At least one of those three things have been elusive since I’ve been here. For the most part, allocations for affordable housing is just putting another piece of the puzzle together,” Castillo said.
“We’ve been able to tap into a lot of finance programs and grants available through the Florida Housing Authority.
“We will keep plugging along and everyone will breathe for a little bit until it gets hard again. I have sat over the last 30 years on numerous committees and dozens of task forces. We’ve come up with possible solutions and we turn it over to local governments and some will come to fruition, but most go by the wayside.”
Castillo said Randall Sterling, who has been with the housing authority for the last 10 years, will serve as the new executive director.
“We’ll all do very well with him in the long run,” Castillo said. “Over the years, a lot of things have been accomplished. We have a lot to be proud of, especially over the last two years.”
Castillo pointed to the 18 units being built between Big Pine and Conch keys.
Castillo said he plans on staying in Key West and using his general contracting license.