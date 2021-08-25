MONROE COUNTY — Census data released Aug. 12 showed that the population of Monroe County grew to 82,874 in 2020, while the number of people who consider themselves non-Hispanic white declined.
After its population was shown to have shrunk slightly from 2000-2010, Monroe County grew by about 13% in the last decade, from 73,090 in 2010. The growth rate for the U.S. as a whole over the last decade was the lowest since the 1930s at 7.4%.
The total white population of Monroe County was down slightly, from 65,409 in 2010 to 60,153 in 2020. Hispanics are counted in the total white population, and the number of people identifying as Hispanic in 2020 was 19,432, up from 15,071 in 2010, meaning the number residents who consider themselves non-Hispanic white is now 40,721, a little less than half the county’s population.
Dr. Ira Sheskin, a professor at the University of Miami’s department of geography and sustainable development, studies census data. He formed focus groups in 2016 to help the U.S. Census Bureau formulate questions asked on the 2020 form.
Sheskin said part of the reason for the large drop in non-Hispanic white residents, which was at 50,338 in 2010, is likely in part due to changes in how questions about race were worded in the newest census. The number of people who listed two or more races in 2010 was 1,301. That number jumped to 12,477 in 2020. Sheskin said it’s easy to believe that the number of mixed-race people increased, but given the amount that it went up by, differences in the questions asked “almost have” to be at play.
The 2020 census asked for more detail regarding people’s ethnic origins, devoting the majority of a page to the race of each member of a household. The 2010 questionnaire was shorter and more concise.
That form asked that white and Black respondents just check a box and go no further, whereas in 2020, white and Black respondents were asked to write in specifics about their ethnicities such as German, Italian, Lebanese or Egyptian for the white section and African American, Jamaican, Haitian or Nigerian for the Black category.
“Here it’s clear that they’re looking for more detail in the 2020 census than they are back in 2010,” Sheskin said. “I think people simply did a better job of filling it out and filling in all their racial identities even if it’s only part of them and even if they mostly identify as white or they mostly identify as Black. They now got more specific.”
The increase in people responding as two or more races is consistent with nationwide trends, as most of the U.S. saw an uptick in mixed-race people on the most recent census, especially in the South. Changing attitudes about race in America and political repercussions could also be at play, according to Sheskin.
Most other ethnic groups in Monroe County saw slight upticks in population counts. The Black population was 4,807, up from 4,194 in 2010; Asians numbered 1,170, up from 809; and “other race” was 3,858, up from 1,011. Sheskin said even he is not sure what goes into that last category.
“You know, I’m trying to figure that out,” he said.
Sheskin said that given the amount of demographic surveys he’s looked at in his career, very often the responses people give to “other” can fit into one of the existing categories. Certain ethnicities Sheskin said don’t fit into any of them.
“If somebody in there wrote, let’s say, Iranian. To be on the purist side you would leave them under ‘other,’” Sheskin said. “If I were coding it, I would add them under white because that’s where they put Lebanese, et cetera. Even though, of course, Iranians aren’t Arabs and neither are Afghans, so where do Afghans put themselves?”
Sheskin said changing questions even slightly can get very different results. He used the example of a focus group study that once found that if a questionnaire has the term “Native American” as opposed to “American Indian” some non-Indigenous people will check that they are Native American out of confusion because they were born in the United States.
As to why the Monroe County reversed the population losses of the previous decade, Sheskin said it could have to do with the Keys being a haven for retirees and now that the baby boomer generation, one of the largest in U.S. history, is entering retirement age, the number of retirees moving to the county is burgeoning.
Recent studies have shown that the housing market in the Keys is now hotter than it ever has been. Prices are at record levels and there is very little stock on the market for renters or buyers, as many wealthy mainlanders seek second homes in a domestic tropical location.
The coronavirus pandemic is certainly having an effect on where people live and Sheskin is currently working on studies into the subject. The advent of remote work could give professionals the luxury to leave packed and hectic city centers where offices are located for more relaxed and rural settings. However, he said this is likely not what drove the population increase of the last decade, since remote work was not as widespread until March 2020.
One factor could be a general decades-long trend of Americans moving to the sunbelt, Sheskin said. But as to why the Keys have seen such an uptick over the last decade, Sheskin is unsure.