MONROE COUNTY — With about 9,750 more residents in the county than 10 years ago, Florida Keys political boundaries for elected officials will be altered.
The 2020 U.S. Census data put Monroe County’s population at 82,847 as of April 1, 2020, which is 9,757 more people than reported in the 2010 census, according to county government officials. The county expects to receive more detailed breakdowns of the data from the census by Sept. 30.
The Florida Constitution requires the 67 counties to redistrict county commission districts after each decennial census. Florida law requires that counties complete this constitutional mandate in odd-numbered years.
Monroe County Attorney Bob Shillinger presented the limited data he received to the Monroe County Commission to start the conversation of redistricting.
With a population of 82,847, Monroe County’s five commission districts should average 16,569 people per district.
If the data is received as expected on Sept. 30, county staff will prepare preliminary maps to present at the Oct. 20 county commission meeting, Shillinger said. The commission will take public comment then and may direct staff to make revisions. Once the maps are finalized, the commission will hold a public hearing to consider the maps before the end of 2021.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2016 that “local legislative districts, jurisdictions are permitted to deviate somewhat from perfect population equality to accommodate traditional districting objectives, among them, preserving the integrity of political subdivisions, maintaining communities of interest, and creating geographic compactness.” Also, they can deviate to not dilute minority voting strength. As a consequence, new districts could be divided into bizarre shapes.
“The maximum population deviation between the largest and smallest district is less than 10%, a local legislative map presumptively complies with the one-person, one-vote rule but maximum deviations above 10% are presumptively impermissible,” the Supreme Court ruled.
If redistricting cannot be completed in three months, the commission could defer final action until 2023 in order to not disrupt the 2022 election cycle, Shillinger said. Qualifying for county commission races is scheduled for June 2022, though candidates must acquire signatures on petitions before qualifying.
In 2011, the 2010 Census data showed a difference of more than 2,000 people in two of the five districts. Redistricting brought the five districts to a difference of 470 people or fewer, according to Shillinger.
The biggest change in 2011 came when District 2’s southern boundary moved as far south as Big Coppitt Key.
The Monroe County School Board and the Florida Keys Mosquito Control also use the county’s districting breakdowns.
The change will also impact the districts of state and federal officials representing the Keys and southern Miami-Dade County, and could give Keys voters more say in those elections.