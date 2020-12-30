MONROE COUNTY — The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys is now accepting nominations for its 21st annual Unsung Heroes Celebration, recognizing the efforts of local volunteers.
All local, charitable, nonprofit groups based in and serving the Keys are invited to nominate a volunteer to be honored. The deadline for nominations is Thursday, Dec. 31. The online nomination form is available at cffk.org.
Honorees will be recognized during a virtual celebration at noon Feb. 5. The event is free and will be live-streamed on Facebook.