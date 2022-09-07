MONROE COUNTY — The Monroe County Clerk of Court office has overhauled and relaunched its website, clerk-of-the-court.com.

The new site is a complete rewrite of the current website, which hasn’t been revamped in about 25 years, Clerk of Court Kevin Madok said. The site is now hosted in a data center in Key West and managed by office staff, Madok said

