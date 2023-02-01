FLORIDA KEYS — The Coast Guard continues to ramp up its efforts and equipment to quell the flow of Cuban and Haitian migrants into the Florida Keys and South Florida, as an unprecedented number of migrants have been attempting to enter the country illegally in the past several months.
In recent weeks, the Coast Guard deployed additional cutters, boats and aircraft, including one of its newest and most capable ships, Coast Guard Cutter James, in support of Homeland Security Task Force-Southeast and Operation Vigilant Sentry, according to the Coast Guard.
The task force was put together as migrant landings and interdictions have been at their highest numbers since the wet-foot, dry-foot policy ended in 2017, which allowed Cuban migrants to stay if they made it to American soil.
Coast Guard Cutter James is a national security cutter with communication, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance tools for offshore detection and interdiction, adding to the already increased law enforcement personnel and resources previously surged to support Homeland Security Task Force, according to the Coast Guard.
Last month, the Department of Homeland Security announced increased legal pathways for those desiring to come to the United States and the associated penalties for those who enter the country illegally, including by sea.
“Cubans and Haitians who take to the sea and land on U.S. soil will be ineligible for the parole process and will be placed in removal proceedings,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said. “(Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection) maintain a continual presence with air and sea assets in the Florida Straits and in the Caribbean Sea. Those attempting to enter unlawfully by sea will be interdicted and repatriated, consistent with U.S. law, policies and international treaty obligations. Irregular maritime migration aboard unseaworthy or overloaded vessels is always dangerous, and often deadly. We are steadfast in our commitment to saving lives and discouraging anyone from taking to the sea to irregularly migrate.”
Migrants interdicted at sea or apprehended ashore are provided food, water, shelter, basic first aid and processed to determine their identity, nationality, criminal history and if they have a legal basis to enter or remain in the U.S. If it is determined that they do not have a legal basis, they will be processed for removal and repatriation to their country of origin or departure. Cubans and Haitians who enter by sea will be placed in removal proceedings and will be ineligible for the new parole process as a result, according to the Coast Guard.
As of last week, Coast Guard crews had interdicted 5,183 Cuban migrants since Oct. 1, compared to 6,182 Cubans in all of fiscal year 2022, which ended Sept. 30.
The large number of migrants has taxed local, state and federal law enforcement and border protection agencies. Earlier this month, Gov. Ron DeSantis activated the Florida National Guard and mobilized officers from the Florida Highway Patrol and Florida Department of Law Enforcement and sent them to the Keys to help with the increased number of migrant landings.
The number of landings has declined considerably since a surge that occurred New Year’s weekend.