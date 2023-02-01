Interdiction

U.S. Coast Guard Station Islamorada personnel interdict a suspected illegal migration voyage off the Upper Keys in January. The people were repatriated to Cuba by the Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent.

 PETTY OFFICER 3RD CLASS RYAN GRAVES/Contributed

FLORIDA KEYS — The Coast Guard continues to ramp up its efforts and equipment to quell the flow of Cuban and Haitian migrants into the Florida Keys and South Florida, as an unprecedented number of migrants have been attempting to enter the country illegally in the past several months.

In recent weeks, the Coast Guard deployed additional cutters, boats and aircraft, including one of its newest and most capable ships, Coast Guard Cutter James, in support of Homeland Security Task Force-Southeast and Operation Vigilant Sentry, according to the Coast Guard.

