FLORIDA KEYS — A series of reported incidents of local anglers fishing Bahamian waters without the proper licenses and permits has prompted the U.S. Coast Guard to do more to educate them on the boundary lines.
Coast Guard Sector Key West fisheries law enforcement and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration Office of Law Enforcement teams issued six Lacey Act violations to fishers in the past two years for not having a Bahamian fishing permit in Bahamian waters.
Last month, Islamorada recreational fisherman Henry Danzig finalized a settlement agreement with federal prosecutors, which called for Danzig to purchase a roughly $200,000 new boat for the Bahamian military as part of a plea agreement for illegally fishing that country’s waters in May 2020. The vessel will be used by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force for law enforcement purposes such as patrols for looking people violating fishing rules.
Danzig was caught by the U.S. Coast Guard on his way back to Islamorada from illegally fishing a remote area of the Bahamas called Cay Sal Bank. He and his crew of four, who were not charged, were in possession of 167 reef fish weighing roughly 500 pounds, which is eight times the legal limit.
Keys anglers fishing around Cay Sal Bank is not uncommon.
In March, the crew of a charter boat out of Marathon was cited by the Coast Guard for catching a swordfish from Bahamian Exclusive Economic Zone waters. The anglers did not have Bahamian fishing licenses. The captain later said that he did not know they were fishing in Bahamian waters, and that anglers from Islamorada and Marathon regularly fish that area for swordfish.
The incidents underscore the need to better educate the public on the boundary lines, Coast Guard Petty Officer First Class Nicole Groll said. The Coast Guard last week went to docks in the Keys to handout fliers to captains and anglers to educate them on the boundary line, Groll said.
In order to understand the Bahamian and U.S fishing zones, the first place to start is identifying where each country’s Exclusive Economic Zone is located, according to the Coast Guard.
The EEZ generally extends approximately 200 miles off the U.S. coast, but the Bahamas is less than that. Depending on where a person is going fishing, the distance between the Bahamas and Florida needs to be calculated.
“If you are fishing between Key Largo and Red Bay, Bahamas, that’s approximately 140 miles,” said Jeremy Munkelt, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration fisheries enforcement officer. “Divide that number by two and you get 70 miles, which means fishing off Key Largo within 70 miles subjects you to U.S. fishing law.”
Other areas, such as offshore of Marathon, the distance gets shortened due to its close proximity with Cay Sal, Bahamas, according to the Coast Guard.
“It is extremely important you check where the EEZ is in the particular area that you are fishing,” Munkelt said. “This can be done by locating the NOAA chart for the area you are in.”
If caught fishing outside of U.S. waters, fishermen are subject to the Lacey Act. An example violation would be fishing in Bahamian waters without a permit and bringing the catch back to the United States.
Overlapping jurisdictions can make sport fishing complicated, so it is important to know where a person is fishing and the laws for the area on a state, federal and international level, according to the Coast Guard.
“Fishing in Bahamian waters means you are subject to Bahamian fishing laws,” said Ensign Alex Hughes of Coast Guard Sector Key West fisheries enforcement. “When you come back to the U.S., you are subject to Bahamian and U.S. fishing laws.”
Common U.S. fishing violations include having more than 18 migratory fish, such as kingfish, dolphin or tuna, aboard a vessel at any time. In Florida, no vessel may have Queen conchs aboard, according to the Coast Guard.
Fishermen can use the Bahamian Click2Clear electronic system to declare entry into the country and pay for a permit, but it is still necessary to go in person and obtain official documentation. When leaving, it is also important to officially exit the country at the point-of-entry.
In the Bahamas, a person can be fined up to $100,000 and/or sent to prison for three years for violations. Under the U.S. Lacey Act, a person can be fined up to $250,000 and/or sent to prison for five years.
For more information on Bahamian fishing regulations and permits, visit bahamas.com/plan-your-trip/fishing/fishing-faq or gooutdoorsbahamas.com.