MONROE COUNTY — From migrant interdictions to a water rescue to offloading more than nearly $95 million worth of drugs, U.S. Coast Guard personnel have been challenged in recent weeks to make the waters surrounding the Florida Keys safer, with great success.
On Tuesday, April 20, the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton repatriated 23 Cuban migrants to Cuba.
In the first interdiction, a migrant vessel was located by a Coast Guard Station Islamorada small boat crew and a U.S. Customs and Border Protection marine unit after the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission personnel reported the migrant vessel being near Key Largo.
In the second interdiction, a Coast Guard Station Marathon small boat crew located a migrant vessel,= after a Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew reported a 15-foot chug was approximately 36 miles southeast of Marathon.
In the third interdiction, the good Samaritan motor tanker Torm Thames crew located a migrant vessel 70 miles south of Key West.
Between Oct. 1, 2020, and April 20, 2021, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 183 Cubans, compared to 49 during a similar timeframe a year earlier.
“We have seen an 80% increase in migration activity since January, relative to recent years," said Capt. Adam Chamie, commander of Coast Guard Sector Key West. "In most cases, migrants to attempt to illegal enter the United States by boat often travel aboard unseaworthy, makeshift vessels. Most times, these vessels are dangerously overloaded, actively taking on water, and are ill equipped to safely transport any number of people.
"The Coast Guard will continue to adjust ship and aircraft patrols to respond to the surge in migrant activity. Additionally, we will continue to actively work with our Department of Homeland Security regional partners to disrupt human migrant smuggling,” Chamie said in a news release.
Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdiction, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19. There were no migrants in these cases reported to have any COVID-19 related symptoms.
Also on Tuesday, April 20, the Coast Guard rescued a man from the water near Key Largo after his kayak capsized. Rescued was Chris Hogan, 34.
Sector Key West Command Center watchstanders received a phone call stating a kayaker in the vicinity of Key Largo was in distress after his kayak capsized.
The watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Islamorada 33-foot boat crew and a Coast Guard Air Station helicopter crew to assist the kayaker. Once on scene, the aircrew hoisted Hogan and safely transferred him to shore with no health concerns reported.
"Thankfully, Hogan was able to make a call out for help," said Chief Warrant Officer Scott Goss, commanding officer of Coast Guard Station Islamorada. "Not only should emergency communication devices be equipped on your paddle craft or vessels, but the Coast Guard highly recommends that your paddle craft have a vessel identification sticker filled out as well. This will allow us to assist you in times of emergencies."
The Coast Guard reminds boaters and kayakers of the importance of carrying life-saving emergency distress equipment. While many boaters rely on cell phones for emergency communications on the water, personal locator beacons are much more reliable in the marine environment. The Coast Guard highly recommends all mariners equip their boats with Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacons and/or their life jackets with Personal Locator Beacons.
In Miami on Tuesday, April 20, the crew of Coast Guard Cutter Tampa offloaded approximately 5,500 pounds of cocaine, worth an estimated $94.6 million, after interdicting a low-profile vessel off the coast of Punta Gallinas, Colombia.
A maritime patrol flight spotted the vessel on April 9, and a law enforcement team from the cutter detained three suspects and discovered 87 bales of cocaine.
The vessel was destroyed as a hazard to navigation, although the suspects are reported to be in good health.
On April 1, 2020, U.S. Southern Command began what was then known as Enhanced Counter Narcotics Operations in the Western Hemisphere to increase the disruption of drugs. Since then, key partners have been involved in more than 60% of drug disruptions.