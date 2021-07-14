FLORIDA KEYS — A law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that went into effect July 1 will require all colleges in the Florida College System to administer a survey drafted by the state Department of Education about the “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity at that institution.”
The College of the Florida Keys is part of that system but a representative said it has not yet received information from the state about how this survey will be conducted.
The law states that the survey will be “objective, nonpartisan and statistically valid” to ensure that students, faculty and staff feel free to express beliefs on campuses. The study is to be conducted annually from now on and published in a report by the Department of Education each September beginning in 2022.
The law goes on to state that institutions within the Florida College System and state universities “may not shield students, faculty or staff from expressive activities” that include lawful oral or written communication of ideas, peaceful assembly, protests, speeches, literature, carried signs, petitions and published and unpublished faculty research and writings. It defines “shield” as “to limit students’, faculty members’ or staff members’ access to, or observation of, ideas and opinions that they may find uncomfortable, unwelcome, disagreeable or offensive.”
Amber Ernst-Leonard, a spokeswoman for the CFK, said the college has never had a problem with freedom of speech on its campus.
“As demonstrated by a variety of factors including the many types of student organizations on campus, the organizations to whom employees belong, the individuals and organizations we have invited to and allowed to speak on campus, the college welcomes diversity in all manners including diversity of ideas,” Ernst-Leonard said via email. “At no point has the college been accused of stifling expression or freedom of speech. If that should ever occur, there are mechanisms for students and employees to address their grievance.”
CFK offers degrees in nursing, business, hospitality and law enforcement, among others, but has classes in history, English and other liberal arts fields to which the law may be more applicable.
The new law contains a provision for students to record classes “in connection with a complaint to the public institution of higher learning where the recording was made, or as evidence in, or in preparation for, a criminal or civil proceeding,” but may not be published without the consent of the lecturer. This component is subject to the Family Educational and Privacy Act of 1974. Florida is among a short list of “two-party consent” states that require both the recorder and person being recorded to be aware that taping is occurring.
The law, known as House Bill 233, passed both the Florida House of Representatives and Senate before making it to DeSantis’ desk. It is part of a number of actions among Republican governors and lawmakers this year concerning what is taught in classrooms. DeSantis signed a law last month that banned the teaching of “critical race theory,” a school of thought that says race is a social construct and that racism is embedded in legal systems and polices, rather than being a product of individual bias, according to Education Week.