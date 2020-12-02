KEY WEST — The College of the Florida Keys is extending its deadline for spring tuition and fees from Dec. 1 to Jan. 4 in recognition of financial challenges facing students.
The additional period will allow students time to formalize their academic plans by registering for spring classes without having to pay their bill until after the holidays, college officials say. Applications to begin classes in the spring semester are due on Dec. 7 and classes begin Jan. 4.
In addition to the tuition deadline extension, CFK offers resources and services to help students pay for school, including financial aid, interest-free payment plans, scholarships, and military and veteran assistance programs. Information about these resources is available in the “Paying for College” section displayed in the main menu of the college’s website at cfk.edu.
Prospective students can receive personal assistance through the application process as well as a $100 Kick-Starter Scholarship by participating in a “Fast Track to Spring” virtual meeting, which are scheduled daily through Friday, Dec. 4. Appointments can be reserved through the college’s website at cfk.edu/fast-track-to-spring/ and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, email recruiter@cfk.edu or call 305-809-3207.