MARATHON — The Monroe County Commission on Wednesday, Oct. 19, overrode the recommendation of one of its local advisory councils and agreed to spend $150,000 for a free concert and drone show in March celebrating the 200th anniversary of the founding of the county.

The commission approved the funding a day after the Monroe County Tourist Development Council met and did not move forward on a proposal to fund the March 25 concert at the Key West Amphitheater featuring Howard Livingston and Nick Norman and a display of possibly as many as 200 drones at a cost of $350 each, roughly $70,000. The county would pay Livingston $4,000 for his performance and Norman $1,500 to be the opening act, according to the application. In addition, the county wanted to purchase 650 challenge coins at $5 apiece to give out, according to the application.

tohara@keysnews.com