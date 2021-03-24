KEY LARGO — The Monroe County Commission unanimously passed a resolution last week opposing proposed state legislation that would preempt a recent vote by Key West voters approving limitations on the size of cruise ships coming into the city and the number of passengers.
The commission’s resolution states Senate Bill 426 and House Bill 267 would broadly prevent local government regulation of commerce in seaports, passing the authority to regulate port activity to the state.
“All 14 ports in Florida, including the Port of Key West, are all controlled by local government entities — a city, county or local port authority, and local control and authority of the seaports in Florida has been in place since before 1845, and local control and authority of seaports is the most common structure of seaports nationally,” the resolution states.
The bills were introduced after the passage of three local referenda by more than 60% of Key West voters that limit cruise ship traffic into the Port of Key West.
The bills have moved quickly through committees in the Florida Legislature and seem poised to be passed in both the state Senate and House of Representatives, despite being opposed by environmental groups, citizen-based organizations and local governments. The county is the third Keys government to pass a resolution opposing the state bills. The Islamorada Village Council and Key West City Commission passed similar resolutions.
“Preemption bills such as these adversely impact the authority of local governments to enforce existing and adopt effective rules and regulations while protecting the values of their communities,” the county resolution states. “The Monroe County Board of County Commissioners finds that the Florida Legislature’s effort to weaken home rule conflicts with the rights and ability of local government and local voters to protect their community and environment.”
Commissioners’ aides pay increased
The Monroe County Commission also voted unanimously to give administrative aides to commissioners Craig Cates and Eddie Martinez $8,000 a year raises at a time when the county is still struggling financially due to coronavirus impacts and the commission agreed earlier this fiscal year to not give raises and cost-of-living adjustments to all other county employees.
The raises give the two assistants the same $60,000-a-year salaries as the three other administrative assistants.
County Mayor Michelle Coldiron and commissioners Cates and Martinez attempted to justify the salaries by saying the aides work hard and do not have long-term job security as other employees, as they could lose their jobs once the commissioners leave office.
Fire chief to retire
Also last week, Monroe County Fire Chief Jim Callahan announced he will be retiring May 15. County Administrator Roman Gastesi told the commission he plans to promote Deputy Chief Steven Hudson as Callahan’s replacement.
“The transition has begun,” Gastesi said.
Hudson said he “looked forward to the challenges.”
Gastesi and the commission thanked Callahan for his service and complimented him on how he has managed the department.