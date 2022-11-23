MONROE COUNTY — The Monroe County Commission has toned down its position on a proposal to change state legislation guiding hurricane evacuation in the Florida Keys that would allow for 300 more state building allocations for Islamorada and Marathon each and possibly 300 to the Monroe County government.

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, commissioners were reviewing and voting on legislative priorities and proposals for the upcoming state legislative session, which starts in March. One of the legislative proposals the commission approved was to “monitor,” not “support” at this time, changing hurricane evacuation statutes for the Keys.

