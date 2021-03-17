MONROE COUNTY — At a time when no other county employees are receiving raises and the county is still struggling financially, Monroe County commissioners Eddie Martinez and Craig Cates are requesting $8,000 raises for each of their administrative assistants.
The commission meets at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, at the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center in Key Largo.
It will vote on the salary increase for Martinez’s administrative assistant, Eurie Sarmiento, and Cate’s assistant, Amanda Leggett, which would bring both their salaries to $60,000 a year.
If approved, the salaries would be the same as the other three county commissioners’ assistants.
When Sarmiento was hired, Martinez agreed to give her a 90-day review that would result in an $8,000 raise, he said. Martinez said he is pleased with her performance and agreed to give her a raise.
County Administrator Roman Gastesi recently told Cates about Martinez’s proposal to give his assistant a raise, Cates said. Cates then decided to give Leggett a raise so she would not be making less than the other four administrative assistants, he said.
Both Cates and Martinez ran their recent campaigns on platforms of fiscal conservatism and both criticized the county for giving special extra pay to employees for the first two months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both now plan to give their assistants raises and had the county spruce up their offices shortly after taking office.The county spent $7,700 on refurbishing Cates’ office and $3,500 on Martinez’s office, according to county records.
Both Martinez and Cates concede that the timing for the raises is not great, as no other county employees who work under the commission’s authority received a raise in the 2020-21 fiscal year that started Oct. 1.
The Monroe County Commission agreed to forego raises for its employees this fiscal year because the pandemic has dramatically impacted the county’s budgets with a sharp decline in sales tax and other revenues. The commission did slightly raise property taxes this fiscal year to help shore up its reserves.
