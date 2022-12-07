KEY LARGO — The Monroe County Commission this week will delve into two of its top priorities: affordable housing and public transportation.

The commission will meet Wednesday, Dec. 7, starting at 9 a.m., at the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center, mile marker 102, bayside. The public can attend in person or participate via the Zoom webinar platform. Information on the meeting can be found at monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx.

