STOCK ISLAND — The Monroe County Commission will vote this week on approving a development agreement for a proposal to bring a 148 new transient rental units to Key West Harbor Yacht Club on Stock Island and change the zoning there to accommodate the units.
Also, the commission will recognize Tom Hambright, Monroe County Public Library’s lead archivist and local historian. Hambright is retiring and the county is bestowing upon him the honorary title of “Historian Emeritus” for the Florida History Department.
The Spottswood Company, a local development company, has requested the county change the zoning district in that area of Stock Island off Maloney Avenue on Stock Island from mixed-use commercial to destination resort and approve the development agreement by the Spottswood Company to place 148 hotel and transient condo units at Key West Harbor Yacht Club.
The development agreement allows the Spottswood Company to place 107 condos to be used as transient rentals, 41 hotel rooms and three affordable housing units on the property.
The zoning map change allows multifamily attached units to be rented out as transient rentals. The current zoning only allows detached units to be rented out as vacation rentals.
The Monroe County Planning Commission has recommended approval of the zoning map change and development agreement.
Stock Island has gone through a major development boom in the past several years, and some residents and county planning staff have raised concerns about traffic. The last major hotel/condo project on Stock Island, Pritam Singhs’s Ocean’s Edge resort, generated a considerable amount of concern from the community because Singh nearly doubled the number of units by turning them into lockout units.
A lockout is a unit that can be divided into two separate sections. The owner has several options when it comes to renting the unit. They can rent the whole two-bedroom unit to one party, or they can rent both halves or just one.
Complaints from neighbors and others prompted the county to put a halt to any approvals for lockout units while they re-evaluate the practice.
The Spottswood Company purchased the yacht club in 2019 and has been working on bringing the transient rental units there for the past three years. The transient condos would be the third major hotel-like project to be erected in the blue-collar community in the past five years.
The company is also in negotiations to purchase the neighboring Fishman’s Seafood commercial fishing docks and fish house off Maloney Avenue and has asked the county to abandon the road, Peninsula Avenue, that separates Fishman’s Seafood and Key West Harbor Yacht Club.
Roughly 30 fishing boats and 100 fishermen work out of the 8-acre commercial fishing marina and docks at Fishman’s. The Spottswood Company plans to keep the fishermen and their boats, but will make improvements to the property and place boat racks there as the company is looking to take down at least one of the boat barns at Key West Harbor Yacht Club, Robert Spottswood said.
“If we are successful, we will keep all the existing uses there,” Spottswood said. “The fish house and commercial marina are a great part of the property.”