KEY LARGO — The Monroe County Commission will vote on a resolution Wednesday, Dec. 8, calling for fellow Commissioner Eddie Martinez to resign or be removed or suspended from office.
Hialeah police officers arrested Martinez, a Republican, last week on a domestic violence charge after his wife told authorities he threw and hit her in the face with a prescription pill bottle. His two daughters corroborated the accusation and the daughters and mother stated Martinez is abusing his prescription pain medication.
As of Monday, all county commissioners but Craig Cates said they would support calling for Martinez’s resignation or asking the governor to remove or suspend him from office.
Cates said the Miami-Dade County State Attorney’s Office had yet to formally charge Martinez Monday and he could not support calling for his resignation or removal “without due process.”
County Commissioner Michelle Coldiron has been working with Monroe County Attorney Bob Shillinger on a resolution for Wednesday’s commission meeting in Key Largo that would call on Martinez to resign or be removed or suspended from office, she said.
“It is the right thing for him to do personally and for the community,” Coldiron said. “The No. 1 goal for the commission is to take care of our county. I need five people up here who can do that. A commissioner under the influence of prescribed medication can’t be counted on to make solid decisions.”
Recovering from such prescription medicine use will “take more than 30 days,” she said.
Coldiron cited Martinez’s absence from commission and other meetings he was supposed to attend as part of an ongoing problem. Martinez was selected by the county as its representative on the South Florida Regional Planning Council, but he has missed six straight meetings since April, four of the absences were excused and two were not, according to information the county received from the regional council.
Martinez missed the October meeting in which the council voted on a resolution proposed by Coldiron calling for the council to oppose a large commercial center in South Miami-Dade County because of environmental concerns.
Martinez missed the vote and Coldiron did not have enough votes to pass the resolution.
On Friday, Martinez sent Gov. Ron DeSantis an email alerting him that he was taking a voluntary leave of absence effective immediately.
On Monday, Florida Keys Free Press reached out for comment and information from the governor’s office regarding Martinez’s request for, or notification of, a leave of absence. The governor’s press secretary, Christina Pushaw, said the office would look into the issue and obtain answers.
Pushaw wanted to clarify that “Florida law gives the governor the authority to suspend an elected official who is charged with a crime, but the governor cannot remove that person from office unless he or she is convicted,” she said.
Pushaw has yet to say whether a 30-day leave of absence is allowed.
Shillinger had been researching the matter during the weekend and had been in discussions with the governor’s Office of Legal Counsel, he said.
Florida Statute 145.031(3) allows a county commissioner to voluntarily reduce his or her salary.
“I am not aware of any statute that establishes a process for a commissioner to take a voluntary leave of absence. Conversely, there’s no statute that prohibits that either,” Shillinger said. “Moreover, there is no statute that mandates attendance at county commission meetings, keeping office hours, or regulates commissioners and other elected officials time off for vacation, sick leave, etc.”
THE INCIDENT
On Nov. 30, Hialeah police officers arrested Martinez on a domestic violence battery charge after he reportedly was involved in a fight with his wife and threw a prescription pill bottle in her face. Martinez’s daughter also told police that he is emotionally and physically abusive to her and her sister.
The police report stated Martinez admitted “he struggles with his prescription drug use.” One of the daughters also told police that she had to perform CPR on Martinez on several occasions after he has overdosed.
Martinez, who was elected to office in November 2020, has had several surgeries in recent years and has been prescribed prescription pain medication. In a text message to the newspaper after the incident, Martinez denied abusing his medication.
Police were called to a home in Hialeah on a domestic violence call involving the freshman commissioner. Martinez and his wife had been at a bar the night before, and he was “drinking and became argumentative,” the Hialeah Police Department report stated. His wife told him to take an Uber home, and then she drove herself home.
Martinez reportedly argued with and insulted his wife before falling asleep, but woke up Tuesday morning “in a rage about the incident from the bar and started throwing things all over the room,” the police report stated.
The two yelled at each other, and the wife said she was “struck by boxes and a drawer” and “felt a strike to the left side of her face,” as “the subject threw an empty pill bottle in her face in his rage,” the report stated.
Police officers observed bruises on her legs and right arm as well, the report stated.
“The victim said the subject suffers from many physical ailments and PTSD,” the report stated. “She said when he runs out of his medication, he turns extremely violent and batters her. The victim claims she has dealt with the domestic violence for years but failed to report the incidents, hoping he would quit his prescription drug abuse.”
Both of the couple’s daughters were home at the time of the fight and corroborated their mother’s accusation of Martinez throwing a pill bottle in her face, the report stated.
One of the daughters also said she had seen her father “hurt her mother before and even push her grandmother to the ground in one of his drug-induced episodes,” the report stated. Martinez “had been physically and emotionally abusive to her and her sisters in the past.”
STRANGE YEAR
Martinez’s arrest caps off a bizarre first year for the county commissioner, who was elected to office in November 2020.
In January, police arrested Martinez’s stepdaughter on a misdemeanor battery charge, alleging she struck the commissioner twice in the face.
Key West Police officers arrested Natalie Guerra, then 24, of Homestead, according to a police report and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Martinez declined to press charges, but the police pursued charges because he had visible wounds to his head, according to the arrest report. The Department of Children and Families also was called to the home.
The argument that led to the battery was about whether Guerra could take her younger sisters with her to Homestead. Martinez stated the argument between Guerra and himself occurred in the living room of his home on Simonton Street, according to a police report.
Guerra’s fiancé, identified as Jeffrey Torres, grabbed Martinez from behind, held down Martinez’s arms, and Guerra slapped him in the head twice. Torres then let him go and Martinez walked up the stairs and vomited on the staircase, according to the police report.
Torres told police that Martinez “threw a punch at Guerra,” the police report stated.
The day after the incident, Key West Police officers were called to Martinez’s County Commission office on a report of a suspected burglary, because there were papers on the floor, overturned planters and the office was in disarray. Martinez later told police his office was not burglarized.
Martinez is also the subject of a criminal investigation into voter fraud.
Former County Commissioner Heather Carruthers, who was unseated by Martinez, filed a lawsuit and a complaint with the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office shortly after last year’s election claiming Martinez did not live in the Key West district at the time of the election and committed voter fraud.
Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward, a friend of Martinez, recused himself from the criminal case, which is now being handled by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.
Carruthers also filed a civil lawsuit challenging the election on the grounds that Martinez did not live in the district at the time of the election. That case is still pending, and Martinez’s stepdaughter has given an affidavit corroborating that allegation.
Carruthers commented last week on the Hialeah incident.
“From the police report, this appears to be a devastating and tragic situation for the commissioner’s spouse, and an emotionally damaging environment for his children,” Carruthers said. “While I have empathy for those addicted to narcotics, that cannot be an excuse to allow domestic violence. It is also disturbing that the residents of Monroe County, and especially District 3, are not adequately represented in their local government by a law-abiding citizen.”
On Thursday, Martinez, who won countywide but failed to carry his Key West district precincts, reiterated that he lives in Key West.
“I obviously live in Key West and I consult up in Miami for 10 days out of the month and the rest from home,” Martinez said.
Martinez additionally has faced civil lawsuits in the past few years.
Key West-based land surveyor Fred Hildebrandt sold Martinez his business, Island Surveying Inc., in July 2018, and a year later Hildebrandt filed a lawsuit against Martinez for contract indebtedness for failing to make weekly payments starting March 2019, the lawsuit states. Hildebrandt sold Martinez the business for $800,000 with the terms that Martinez would pay him $1,538 a week for 10 years, according to the lawsuit. Martinez set the rate of the purchase, Hildebrandt has said.
Martinez contends that the issue is a “contractual dispute” and a difference of opinion on how much the business is actually worth.
However, a judge ruled last week in favor of Hildebrandt.
“Based on Martinez’ deposition testimony and his responses to written discovery, there is no genuine dispute as to any material fact as to the primary issues that Martinez breached the terms of the asset purchase agreement,” Circuit Judge Timothy Koenig wrote.
Danny and Renata Coll also filed suit in small-claims court against Martinez in July seeking back rent, cleaning fees and money for damaged property for a Key Haven house he rented from the couple.