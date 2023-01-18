MARATHON — The Monroe County Commission will vote Wednesday, Jan. 18, on creating a new affordable housing zoning district on Stock Island that is currently the site of Roy’s Trailer Park, which is set to be demolished and redeveloped.

The commission meets Wednesday starting at 9 a.m. at the Marathon Government Center, 2798 Overseas Highway. People can participate in person or virtually. Information on the meeting can be found online at monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx.

