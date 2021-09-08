MIAMI — Monroe County Commissioner Mike Forster, a 61-year-old Islamorada restaurateur, died in Miami on Monday morning after battling COVID-19 for several weeks.
“We obviously lost a pillar in our community,” longtime friend and Florida Keys state House Rep. Jim Mooney said. “God has greater things for him. I am sure that he will live on forever in so many hearts.”
Monroe County Mayor Michelle Coldiron issued a statement Monday morning.
“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we have lost our beloved colleague,” she wrote. “Mike passionately gave his all to the Florida Keys. He fed everyone with food, with love, with encouragement, with positive words, and with hugs. He considered us all one Keys family.”
Forster’s hospitalization was announced during the Monroe County Commission meeting on Aug. 18, three days after he was transferred from Mariners Hospital in Tavernier to the COVID intensive care unit at Baptist Hospital in Kendall.
Forster, who said he received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, had to be sedated and intubated Aug. 22, after initially being placed on supplemental oxygen because his blood gases were at unhealthy levels and muscles between his ribs were exhausted, according to friend Tony Hammon, pastor emeritus of Island Community Church in Islamorada.
Hammon had been posting updates on Forster’s conditions on Facebook for the past several weeks.
Last Wednesday, Hammon said the hospital intended to begin the process of removing Forster from a ventilator to see if he could breathe on his own.
Hammon was alerted to Forster’s deteriorating condition early Sunday morning by Baptist Hospital.
“He is struggling right now and they have assured me multiple times that everything that could be done has and is being done,” Hammon posted to Facebook Sunday night.
Hammon said he and Forster’s sister, Jo-Anne, were able to speak to Forster and pray for him via FaceTime.
Forster moved to the Florida Keys in 1990 and was first elected to a four-year term on the Islamorada Village Council in 2002 as the top vote-getter at almost 60%, after promising an affable, listen-to-the-people approach to governance on the heels of an inaugural council, seated in 1998, that was often criticized for ignoring the public and adopting overreaching policies.
But Forster, whose campaign slogan was “I Like Mike,” soon discovered he didn’t like the scrutiny, pushback and criticism that village politicians were facing.
He quickly soured on being a councilman and announced he wouldn’t seek re-election. It became a running gag during council meetings for Forster to announce exactly how many days remained in his term, sometimes down to the hour.
But after a hiatus from politics, Forster felt the pull of public service once again and set his sights on the Monroe County Commission District 4 seat in 2010 as a no-party affiliation candidate, ultimately losing to Republican David Rice of Marathon.
Forster then ran without opposition for a seat once again on the Village Council in 2012, where he continued to serve, including as mayor and vice mayor, until being term-limited out in 2020. He purchased a home in Tavernier and, as a Republican, ran a successful bid for the Monroe County Commission District 5 seat vacated by Sylvia Murphy.
Aside from his public service, Forster was known for his business acumen, running Mangrove Mike’s Cafe and Catering, a successful diner and catering business in Islamorada, for 23 years, and acquiring ownership stakes in other businesses, including the Rain Barrel in Islamorada and Lobster Crawl Bar and Grill at the Fiesta Key Resort on Long Key.
But it was his volunteerism and humanitarianism that endeared him most to the community, including serving on the boards of the Islamorada Chamber of Commerce, the local United Way and Florida Bay Forever; caring for ailing fisherman Hank Brown and his wife, Joy; traveling with Hammon to deliver supplies to orphanages in Uganda; and launching a charity, Mangrove Mike’s Endeavors, to feed hospitality workers during the COVID-19 shutdown that threw many out of work and in search of local assistance.