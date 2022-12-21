KEY LARGO — Family, friends and colleagues of Monroe County Commissioner Sylvia Murphy said their goodbyes and paid their final respects on Monday to an elected official who was one of the most influential women in the Florida Keys.
The Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center was packed with those wishing to say goodbye to Monroe County Mayor Emeritus Murphy and share favorite anecdotes about her. Murphy died Nov. 26 at age 86.
“Mama, you should be here. You are here,” daughter Billie Jean said Monday. “I am very blessed to have such an awesome mother.”
Upper Keys community activist Jose Peixoto called on the Monroe County Commission to honor Murphy’s legacy by renaming the county-owned Rowell’s Waterfront Park after her.
Rowell’s Waterfront Park, located at 104550 Overseas Highway, is a dog-friendly park featuring a swimming area and picnic tables. The former privately owned marina property was purchased by the county in December 2013 for $5 million. Since then, the site has been used for events and as a hurricane debris staging area while the county works on a plan to develop it as a park.
Murphy was on the commission in 2013 and lobbied hard for the purchase. She was also engaged in ideas for the park and in its planning.
County Administrator Roman Gastesi was overcome with tears on Monday when talking about Murphy and her sense of loyalty.
Murphy served four terms as a county commissioner starting in 2004. She was known as a strong advocate for the Keys throughout her years on the commission. She was compassionate, yet tough. Murphy understood the history and the future of the Keys, her colleagues said. She had a unique perspective, quick wit and was very well respected by county employees.
Born and raised in Watertown, Massachusetts, Murphy came to the Keys at the age of 18 to work for treasure salver Art McKee, translating ships logs from the Spanish archives, according to Monroe County spokeswoman Kristen Livengood.
Murphy married and raised children and grandchildren in Tavernier. She was a member of the Tavernier Fire and Ambulance Department and worked as an EMT for 10 years with Monroe County Fire Rescue before retiring and becoming a county commissioner.
In late 2021, the Monroe County Commission passed a resolution acknowledging Murphy’s years of service provided to the citizens of Monroe County. The resolution also proclaimed Murphy as Mayor Emeritus and Goodwill Ambassador for the Florida Keys.
Murphy also was chair of the Monroe County Human Services Advisory Board and served for nine years on the former Upper Keys Health Care Taxing District, known as the trauma board. She also was a former president of the Tavernier Community Association.