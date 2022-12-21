KEY LARGO — Family, friends and colleagues of Monroe County Commissioner Sylvia Murphy said their goodbyes and paid their final respects on Monday to an elected official who was one of the most influential women in the Florida Keys.

The Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center was packed with those wishing to say goodbye to Monroe County Mayor Emeritus Murphy and share favorite anecdotes about her. Murphy died Nov. 26 at age 86.

