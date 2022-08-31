BIG PINE KEY — The Monroe County Commission, along with Parks and Beaches and Project Management, made a splash last week at the grand opening of Pine Channel Nature Park, the newly renovated and renamed area once known as the Big Pine Key Swimming Hole

“This is a momentous occasion for the community, years in the making,” Monroe County Parks and Beaches Director John Allen said. “A lot of work went into the beautiful park, and we look forward to years of enjoyment from this recreational space.”