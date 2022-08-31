From left, Monroe County Commissioner Holly Raschein, Monroe County Mayor David Rice, Commissioner Michelle Coldiron, Monroe County Parks and Beaches Director John Allen, Mayor Pro Tem Craig Cates and Commissioner Jim Scholl join in a jump to officially open the Pine Channel Nature Park on Big Pine Key.
From left, Monroe County Commissioner Holly Raschein, Monroe County Mayor David Rice, Commissioner Michelle Coldiron, Monroe County Parks and Beaches Director John Allen, Mayor Pro Tem Craig Cates and Commissioner Jim Scholl join in a jump to officially open the Pine Channel Nature Park on Big Pine Key.
KRISTEN LIVENGOOD/Monroe County
Monroe County officials cool off after jumping into the water to officially open the Pine Channel Nature Park on Big Pine Key on Wednesday.
Monroe County commissioners hail the opening of the new park at the dedication plaque.
BIG PINE KEY — The Monroe County Commission, along with Parks and Beaches and Project Management, made a splash last week at the grand opening of Pine Channel Nature Park, the newly renovated and renamed area once known as the Big Pine Key Swimming Hole
“This is a momentous occasion for the community, years in the making,” Monroe County Parks and Beaches Director John Allen said. “A lot of work went into the beautiful park, and we look forward to years of enjoyment from this recreational space.”
For the past year, Monroe County has been improving the property at the west end of Big Pine with funding from the Tourist Development Council and the Florida Department of Transportation. Of the project’s $2 million construction budget, nearly a half-million dollars came from TDC funds. Another $200,000 has been appropriated for the park in the next fiscal year that starts Oct. 1, according to the TDC.
The area offers a 11-foot raised scenic viewing area and other amenities, including parking spaces, bike racks, restrooms, a kayak and canoe hand-launch area, 9,500 square feet of boardwalk, tiki huts, picnic areas with tables, benches and barbecue grills. The park is fully ADA accessible. Swimming is allowed at the park.
In addition, the park is also the new home of a historic Henry Flagler concrete mile marker that is more than 100 years old. In March, Monroe County Project Management, in partnership with the FDOT, worked to restore the marker, which was experiencing significant deterioration.
There are only two other known surviving markers of this type, one outside the Caribbean Club in Key Largo and a restored one at Miami’s Gold Coast Railroad Museum. Monroe County is also adding a tribute at the park when funding becomes available to honor the many volunteers who helped stranded pilot whales in the early 2000s at the park.
The Pine Channel Nature Park is located on the west end of Big Pine at 29550 Overseas Highway.