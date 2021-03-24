MONROE COUNTY — The stepdaughter of Monroe County Commissioner Eddie Martinez has given an affidavit stating Martinez did not live in the district he now represents at the time of the November election.
Natalie Guerra alleges Martinez did not reside in Key West until after the Nov. 3 election, but instead was residing in Key Largo with Guerra’s mother and two sisters, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit was filed on behalf of former County Commissioner Heather Carruthers, who is suing Martinez, the Monroe County Supervisor of Elections and the county. Carruthers’ lawsuit contends that Martinez did not live in the district at the time of the election and should not have been elected to the District 3 commission seat.
Martinez narrowly defeated Carruthers in the November general election.
Guerra, who is facing charges of assaulting Martinez in January, gave an affidavit stating that Martinez, Guerra’s mother Maria and the couple’s two daughters lived at 201 Second St. in Key Largo until Nov. 20.
At that time, Martinez was recovering from multiple surgeries and “had a nurse come to the home daily in Key Largo who tended to his surgical wounds, administered IVs and assisted him in daily hygiene activities,” Guerra stated in her affidavit.
On election night, Guerra conducted a video chat with Eddie and Maria Martinez and the couple was with fellow Monroe County Commission candidate Jose Peixoto, who lived across the street from the couple in Key Largo, Guerra stated. Martinez also participated in an election night simulcast on the county’s television stations and on US1 Radio and told the listening audience he was with Peixoto.
A week after the election, Guerra asked her mother “what was next,” and her mother responded that they planned to look for a place in Key West, the affidavit stated.
“On occasion, Eddie said that if anyone asked him where he lived during the campaign, he planned to tell them he lived at his Truman office, even though it was not true,” Guerra said in reference to Martinez’ Key West business site. “He said that he would tell people he had this business in Key West for a while before the election, so they won’t be able to prove otherwise. From pictures on my own experience, I believe the office was unlivable. It was an enlarged storage closet with no proper shower or facilities.”
Guerra said she frequently visited the couple before and after the campaign at the Key Largo home. On Nov. 20, the couple’s housekeeper helped the couple pack up the Key Largo home and move, Guerra stated.
“It was clear to my fiancé and me that Eddie had no intention to move to Key West during the campaign because he did not think he was going to win,” Guerra said. “There was no packing beforehand. They did not start looking for a place to live in Key West until after the election.”
Through and after the campaign, the two younger daughters were enrolled in school in Hialeah, Guerra said. The girls were enrolled in that school as of January, Guerra said.
Martinez denies Guerra’s claims and contends he lived in Key West in the office on Truman Avenue, but that his wife and the two daughters lived in the Key Largo home. He did receive IVs and other medical care at the Key Largo home, he said.
“This is from the same person, who assaulted,” Martinez said, challenging Guerra’s statements.
Carruthers filed the lawsuit and a complaint with the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office shortly after the election. Carruthers’ civil lawsuit is still pending and the parties are still taking affidavits and collecting information.
Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward, who is a friend of Martinez, recused himself from the criminal case, which is now being handled by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.
Martinez is facing multiple lawsuits currently. Key West-based land surveyor Fred Hildebrandt sold Martinez his business, Island Surveying Inc., in July 2018, and a year later Hildebrandt filed a lawsuit against Martinez for contract indebtedness for failing to make weekly payments starting March 2019, the lawsuit states. Hildebrandt sold Martinez the business for $800,000 with terms that Martinez would pay him $1,538 a week for 10 years, according to the lawsuit. Martinez set the rate of the purchase, Hildebrandt said.
Martinez contended that the issue is a “contractual dispute” and a difference of opinion on how much the business is actually worth.
Renata and Danny Coll also filed a small-claims court suit against Martinez in July seeking back rent, cleaning fees and money for damaged property for a Key Haven house he rented from the couple.
The couple is seeking $898 in water and sewer costs, $2,000 for damage to a hot tub, $235 in eviction fees, $4,471 in cleaning fees and $11,100 in back rent, the filing states. The terms of the lease between the couple and Martinez ran from May 1, 2019, through April 20, 2020.
Martinez said he is considering filing bankruptcy for his business, but those discussions are “preliminary.” Martinezsaid his health issues has impacted his ability to work.