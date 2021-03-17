MONROE COUNTY — After a year of living in a pandemic, complete with mask mandates, economic suffering, social isolation and, finally, a vaccine, there is hope on the horizon, according to local leaders. They also cautioned that citizens must remain diligent through the final period of COVID-19.
On March 11, 2020, the Director-General of the World Health Organization announced that the novel coronavirus outbreak could be considered a pandemic. From that date forward, headlines were littered with announcements of cancellations, closures and postponements of various events.
On March 13, it was announced that the annual Seven-Mile Bridge run would be canceled (it will be held this year with limited admission). On March 17, St. Patrick’s Day, the state ordered all bars and nightclubs to close for 30 days. At that point, the Keys had still not had a confirmed case. On March 19, Monroe County officials announced that hotels and vacation rentals would have to close. The following day, the Keys had its first confirmed case of COVID-19 when a 72-year-old woman tested positive with a “travel-related case from the U.K.,” county spokesperson Kristin Livengood said. Checkpoints on U.S. 1 and County Road 905 turned away visitors from late March to June 1.
As restaurants and hotels began to reopen at limited capacity, owners felt the financial strain of the pandemic. Monroe County Commissioner Mike Forster said that for the first time in his 23 years as owner of Mangrove Mike’s Cafe in Islamorada, he hasn’t exceeded revenue from the same month the previous year amidst the pandemic. Despite that, Forster considers himself lucky.
“I’ve been blessed,” he said. “We did close down for 90 days at the very beginning (of the pandemic) but we haven’t had one case of COVID.”
At this point, business is only down slightly from pre-pandemic levels, Forster said. Part of the reason for that, he believes, is many second-home owners and vacationers have begun to venture back to the Keys after receiving their vaccines. Another factor could be the Keys being seen as desirable to travelers who are currently not able to go abroad but want an island destination that can be accessed by car, giving the region some economic resilience.
Daniel Samess, director of the Greater Marathon Chamber of Commerce, said he has been surprised by how few businesses in the Middle Keys have announced permanent closures in the last year. One restaurant that was lost to the pandemic was the Hurricane Bar and Grille, which closed a few months ago. Samess described it as “ a staple in our community.” Despite that loss, Samess said the region’s economy has been unexpectedly stable.
“I’m a bit surprised to say it, but it’s on an upward trajectory,” Samess said. “I think a lot of us are struggling emotionally and maybe physically but economically, the town is as busy as it ever was. Businesses are recouping lost revenue from the shutdowns.”
Samess agrees with Forster’s theory that while some regular Keys visitors are sitting this season out, a host of new tourists who ordinarily might visit somewhere like Europe are coming to the Keys. Not all businesses have been affected equally. Samess said while hospitality took a big hit from the pandemic, construction has been thriving in the Marathon area, with several new developments going on.
There will be lasting effects of the pandemic on daily life, Samess believes. He said in a sort of silver lining to the pandemic, it has allowed businesses to become more efficient and flexible, allowing some people to work from home.
“To their credit, they’ve really adapted,” Samess said. “That’s what small businesses do. I always say they’re the backbone of our country and they can adapt much more quickly than large corporations.”
Though the economy in the Keys is looking up, the region has not been completely spared of the agony felt by the rest of the country. As of March 11, one year after the pandemic designation, the county had 6,060 total cases of the novel coronavirus to date and 47 deaths. Florida Department of Health in Monroe County director Bob Eadie said overall, the county has responded well to the pandemic in terms of mask compliance and physical distancing. Eadie said the problems have mainly come from tourists.
“The thing is what we see in the Keys all the time is ‘I’m on vacation, I’m going to do whatever I want.’ People do things here they would never do where they come from,” Eadie said.
Forster said on a few occasions people have entered his restaurant maskless, saying they did not believe they would have to wear one there. Forster said five years from now, we could find out that the masks were meaningless, but right now they are an important precaution to him. He recognizes that there is a certain group of people that will simply not be happy with the mask mandate because, in their view, it violates their personal freedom.
Eadie and Forster both said the biggest challenge ahead for the Keys will be getting as many people vaccinated as possible. Eadie said the county is receiving 500 doses per week currently. He expects that to ramp up soon, from what he’s heard from the state capital, but cannot say exactly when that will happen. He doesn’t know if vaccine hesitancy will present problems yet because so far every dose has been taken. A few people have not shown up for their second dose of the vaccine, which Eadie said is “concerning.”
“Some say ‘I’m not going to bother with it,’ others, we don’t know,” Eadie said.
Both Eadie and Forster also agree that now is not the time to become lax about coronavirus restrictions.
“We’re not through. There are still infections being passed throughout the Keys,” Eadie said. “I know people are tired, but we’re not out of the woods yet. We need to hang in there a little longer.”
It doesn’t help, according to Forster, that some states are aggressively lifting pandemic restrictions. In places such as Texas and Mississippi, the mask mandate has expired and businesses are allowed to operate at full capacity.