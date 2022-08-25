Sign

A developer is seeking approval to replace Key Largo's Anthony's Women's Clothing Store with a 7-Eleven.

 MONROE COUNTY photo

KEY LARGO — The developer of a proposed 7-Eleven at the Anthony’s Women's Clothing store property is holding a required community meeting via Zoom at 5:05 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, to discuss its plans and take public comment.

Axis Infrastructure is seeking a major conditional use permit from Monroe County to build a 4,872-square-foot convenience store with 10 fueling stations under a canopy and one boat fueling station on the 1.1-acre parcel at 98200 Overseas Highway.