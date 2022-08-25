KEY LARGO — The developer of a proposed 7-Eleven at the Anthony’s Women's Clothing store property is holding a required community meeting via Zoom at 5:05 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, to discuss its plans and take public comment.
Axis Infrastructure is seeking a major conditional use permit from Monroe County to build a 4,872-square-foot convenience store with 10 fueling stations under a canopy and one boat fueling station on the 1.1-acre parcel at 98200 Overseas Highway.
The proposed 7-Eleven will replace the current 7,400-square-foot retailer.
The site would include 30 parking spaces and two entrances each on the northbound and southbound sides of U.S. 1, along with signs, vegetation and an enclosed garbage bin.
According to the submitted traffic study, the clothing store generates 66 daily trips per day while the proposed convenience store would generate 257 daily trips, which the county identifies as high intensity.
The store is proposing to be open 24 hours a day.
The community meeting is required before the permit application goes before the Development Review Committee as well as the Monroe County Planning Commission.
To attend the Zoom meeting, visit https://mcbocc.zoom.us/j/83854529394. The meeting can also be attended via telephone at +1-646-518-9805 or +1-669-900-6833, webinar ID: 838-5452-9394.