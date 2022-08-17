UPPER KEYS — A property owner seeking to build a 64,000-square-foot grocery and liquor store at the old Cemex plant in Tavernier has scheduled a mandatory community meeting for 5:05 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center, mile marker 102.1, bayside.
The application submitted by property owner Cemex/Singletary Concrete Products Inc. is asking the Monroe County Commission to adopt an ordinance amending the county’s land use district zoning map to create a special commercial overlay that would allow up to 70,000 square feet of commercial retail space where no more than 10,000 square feet is currently allowed. The property is located at 92501 Overseas Highway.
The applicant maintains that the construction will have no adverse impact on the community. The Island of Key Largo Federation of Homeowner Associations, however, says the project is contrary to the goals established in the county’s Tavernier Livable CommuniKeys Master Plan, which, among other small-town preservation goals, opposes new commercial land use districts.
The community meeting is a forum where the applicant will be able to present information relating to the project directly to the public. The public can ask questions and make comments.
The meeting will focus on the map amendment, which is a necessary step to change the zoning to an overlay district.
Comments can also be submitted by mail or email to Ilze Aguila, Planning Commission Supervisor, Marathon Government Center, 2798 Overseas Highway, Marathon, FL 33050 or email aguila-ilze@monroecounty-fl.gov.
A major conditional use permit request was submitted to the county earlier this year by Smith Hawks, the law firm representing the buyer of the Cemex property. In addition to the grocery and liquor store on an 8-acre section of the property, the permit application proposes 86 deed-restricted affordable housing units on a 6-acre section behind the retail space.
The applicant has proposed an interlocal agreement between Islamorada and Monroe County to transfer 86 workforce/affordable housing Building Permit Allocation System units from the village to the county, and for the county to assign those 86 allocations to the property.
The residential development is contingent on receiving the required affordable housing ROGO allocations, the March 2022 application states.
The fate of those units, however, is not clear after the 3rd District Court of Appeal recently reversed the state’s issuance of 300 workforce/affordable housing units to Islamorada because they exceed the state-imposed mandatory evacuation time requirements codified in the village’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan.
Bart Smith with Smith Hawks is the agent for the application process and the purchaser, who are members of the Toppino family, owners of Charley Toppino and Sons Inc. The family members will be the title developer for the entire project, with The Vestcor Company Inc. and Hurwitz Enterprises as partner developers, active in the construction.
Smith also represented Islamorada and Marathon in the appellate case over each town’s 300 workforce/affordable housing allocations.
Speculation is that the grocery store would be the sixth Publix in the Keys, although the buyer insists that has not yet been finalized. Publix is identified specifically in the major conditional use permit request, but neither Smith nor Toppino would confirm or deny because negotiations are ongoing.
Winn-Dixie has a location at 91200 Overseas Highway, just over 1 mile from this site, which would make that company an unlikely prospect for the proposed retail space.