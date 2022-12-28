MONROE COUNTY — Congress has approved authorization and initial funding of a $2.6 billion U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project in the Florida Keys to improve resiliency by reducing risk and damage from coastal storms and guard against potential damage from sea-level rise.
President Joe Biden signed the bill on Friday.
Federal lawmakers approved authorization for the project last week as part of a larger defense bill, which includes the Water Resources Development Act of 2022. Actual disbursement of funds for the project will still require future appropriation approvals by Congress.
The county and the ACOE have a pending appropriation in the 2023 omnibus bill, which is expected to soon pass in Congress, to fund nearly $1 million in planning, engineering and design for the U.S. 1 stabilization component of the project, the first element of the comprehensive resilience plan. The shoreline revetments are estimated at $16 million in total construction costs.
This congressional authorization is the culmination of five years of work by the county’s resilience officer, ACOE staff and our federal legislative team. The Monroe County Commission and the administrator say they are committed to securing state and federal support. And with the initial appropriation for planning and design in the budget bill, the county will be able to begin immediately, said Lisa Tennyson, the county’s director of legislative affairs.
The overall resiliency project is estimated at $2.6 billion, with 65% of the project, or $1.7 billion, funded by the federal government and 35%, or $893 million, funded on a non-federal level. Non-federal funds can come from the state, county, municipalities and other non-federal entities, as well as residents, according to county officials. The county has been in discussion with the Florida Department of Transportation about providing the required 35% match for the U.S. 1 stabilization component.
In order to reduce coastal storm risk and damage throughout the Keys, the project includes three main components: U.S. 1 shoreline stabilization, floodproofing of government owned “critical” infrastructure and voluntary home elevations. The plan adds to the county’s current overall efforts to promote sea-level rise and hurricane resiliency and reduce the risks of coastal storm damage.
Shoreline stabilization would occur in six different locations along Overseas Highway identified as having risk of damage due to erosion and/or wave energy during a storm event. Six rock revetment structures are proposed ranging in height from 4 to 10 feet and would be designed to reduce damage to approximately 5,500 linear feet of U.S.1 roadway by stabilizing the shoreline and reducing the risk of washout, according to the county.
The project also includes dry floodproofing of 53 critical public infrastructure buildings identified as at risk to damage from coastal storms. Dry floodproofing would reduce the damage caused by storm surge so that emergency and critical services can resume more quickly after a storm, county officials said. In the project, there would also be measures to reduce coastal storm damage by dry floodproofing up to 1,052 commercial structures at risk throughout the Keys.
Finally, plans also call for elevating up to 4,698 residential homes to reduce damage from storm surge flooding. Participation is voluntary for the recommended home elevation and flood-proofing measures.
“This plan, together with the county’s roads adaptation plan, will go a long ways toward providing overall resilience for years to come in the Keys” county Chief Resilience Officer Rhonda Haag said. “We look forward to working with the Army Corps, our five municipalities and Keys residents in the implementation of it.”
In September 2021, the commanding general of the ACOE signed the chief’s report for the Florida Keys Coastal Storm Risk Management (CSRM) Study, authorizing the study to become an official project eligible to receive congressional construction authorization in the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA). The report underwent extensive review by the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works and Office of Management and Budget before it was submitted to Congress. The Army Corps’ Norfolk District, in collaboration with Jacksonville District, completed the three-year study which began in October 2018 and ended with the signing of the chief’s report at the close of 2021. Monroe County was the study’s non-federal sponsor.
The CSRM studied, analyzed and assessed economic, environmental and social effects and formulated a plan to address local and regional issues from coastal storms and rising seas. The ACOE study did not address resiliency for local roads, covered separately under a project Monroe County has nearly completed.
Monroe County commissioners signed the required letter of support and financial certification to accept the feasibility study in February 2021. The letter of support stated the county intended to participate in the potential future implementation of the project as a cost-sharing partner with the federal government.
Monroe County and the municipalities are not required to contribute funding for the project until Congress has appropriated funding for implementation and a formal agreement is executed between ACOE and the county government. The county intends to sign sub-agreements with each of the five municipalities to authorize and fund work to be performed in the municipalities.
Monroe County Mayor Craig Cates extended thanks to the Keys’ federal representatives who advanced and supported the project’s authorization and appropriation in Washington, D.C.
“This is an important project for our future, and on behalf of the county commission, I want to thank Rep. (Carlos) Gimenez and Senators (Marco) Rubio and (Rick) Scott for their continuing support of the Florida Keys and all of their efforts to advance the interests of our constituents,” Cates said.