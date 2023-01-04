MONROE COUNTY — Congress has passed a bill that significantly increases federal funding to coral reef restoration projects and directs more federal money toward local projects like ones already being implemented in the Florida Keys.
The bill appropriates $45 million in annual funding authorized for 2023-27 under the Restoring Resilient Reefs Act, which is larger than past annual federal appropriations for previous versions of the RRRA. While the funding appropriated for NOAA’s Coral Reef Conservation Program has grown in the past several years, it has yet to reach the level of $45 million authorized under the latest version of the RRRA. In 2017, RRRA funding reached $27 million, and the funding increased to $33 million in 2021 and 2022, according to NOAA spokeswoman Kate Silverstein.
The latest version of the RRRA includes several program modifications. The changes include directing NOAA to develop a national coral reef resilience strategy; providing block grants to states and territories; establishing standards for the formation of stewardship partnerships; and establishing the Susan L. Williams National Coral Reef Management Fellowship. Additionally, the bill provides statutory authority for the U.S. Coral Reef Task Force to continue its current operations, Silverstein said.
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., was a co-sponsor of the bill and pushed for its approval. In February 2019, Rubio visited the Keys to meet with Monroe County officials to discuss continued recovery efforts following Hurricane Irma, tour the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary and discuss coral reef restoration.
“I saw firsthand the devastated condition of our coral reefs when I toured the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, and I promised a comprehensive response,” Rubio said. “This new law will ensure federal agencies are partnering effectively with state and local governments and non-governmental organizations to restore our dwindling coral reefs. The Florida communities that rely on the health of these critical ecosystems cannot be left behind. This is a pivotal moment in the battle to save our corals and protect our coastal communities.”
Monroe County Commissioner Michelle Lincoln called the approval of funding “a great team effort.”
“Our reef is a critical part of our ecosystem and what makes the Keys so unique,” Lincoln said. “The RRRA would not have happened but for the tenacious work (since 2017) of the commissioners, staffers and federal legislative team from a small handful of southeast Florida counties: Monroe, Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Martin. Importantly, I would also like to acknowledge and thank Senator Rubio for co-sponsoring and supporting this important legislation, and Wes Brooks, Florida’s chief resilience officer, who was instrumental in helping move it through committee.”
The Monroe County Commission has long-supported legislation to provide greater federal funding and protection of the Keys’ invaluable and fragile reef tract, and county officials were pleased to see the advocacy efforts finally rewarded with this passage of the RRRA, county Legislative Affairs Director Lisa Tennyson said.
“It’s a reflection of the county commission’s robust federal engagement on all things environmental, from funding for Everglades restoration and the Florida Keys Water Quality Protection program, to the protection of our National Marine Sanctuary, the Florida Bay and our reef,” Tennyson said. “Our environment is special, it’s under enormous stress, and it needs all of our efforts to save and protect it.”
The Keys have been the epicenter for coral reef restoration, with local scientists pioneering some of the most effective techniques in rearing and out-planting coral. The Coral Restoration Foundation, Mote Marine Laboratory, The Nature Conservancy, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and other groups have established coral nurseries and out-planting sites throughout the Keys reef tract.
CRF representatives applauded the bill’s passage and enhanced funding for coral projects. The CRF has been a long-time partner with NOAA and the recipient of various funding opportunities during the last several years.
“We’re always excited and encouraged to see greater funding appropriations to support ecosystem and habitat restoration,” said Jessica Levy, CRF director of restoration strategy. “These awards (and funding opportunities like this) not only help us to expand our capacity and impact, but also work to bring the restoration community together by supporting collaborative initiatives and up-scaling restoration success.”
The bill affords greater flexibility for the states and territories to address their priorities, adds a focus on resilience to NOAA programs, provides specific authorities for Department of Interior’s coral reef activities, and codifies the interagency U.S. Coral Reef Task Force, said Chris Bergh, field program director for The Nature Conservancy in Florida.
“We’ve worked with Congress to make this bill a reality, and we thank our Florida members of Congress for their support,” Bergh said.
Keys reefs have lost nearly 98% of their coral cover in the past 40 years. Stony coral tissue loss disease, which started in Miami in 2014, has decimated reefs from Florida to Grenada at an alarming rate. No determined cause has been identified.
The disease is unparalleled to other coral diseases in scale, with mortality rates from 66% to 100% of corals that are infected.
Recently, NOAA released a plan to guide future actions to treat and prevent the spread of a disease affecting coral reefs in Florida and the U.S. Caribbean. The plan also includes actions to prevent the spread of the disease to the Indo-Pacific Ocean as well, according to NOAA.