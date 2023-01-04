IC2R3 Photos

Sarah Hamlyn, a staff biologist with Mote’s coral reef restoration program, oversees a project at Mote’s Elizabeth Moore International Center for Coral Reef Research and Restoration recently.

 Photo by Conor Goulding/Mote

MONROE COUNTY — Congress has passed a bill that significantly increases federal funding to coral reef restoration projects and directs more federal money toward local projects like ones already being implemented in the Florida Keys.

The bill appropriates $45 million in annual funding authorized for 2023-27 under the Restoring Resilient Reefs Act, which is larger than past annual federal appropriations for previous versions of the RRRA. While the funding appropriated for NOAA’s Coral Reef Conservation Program has grown in the past several years, it has yet to reach the level of $45 million authorized under the latest version of the RRRA. In 2017, RRRA funding reached $27 million, and the funding increased to $33 million in 2021 and 2022, according to NOAA spokeswoman Kate Silverstein.

