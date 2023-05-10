BIG PINE KEY — The Monroe County Commission and Monroe County Land Authority last week joined the Monroe County Housing Authority to break ground at one of the 12 two-bedroom, one-bathroom, single-family affordable home sites being rebuilt as rentals on Big Pine Key.
The project is a joint partnership between the three entities and will be managed by the Housing Authority. More than $6 million in land acquisition and construction funding came from Florida Housing Finance Corporation. Rent on the homes will range from $300-$1,700 a month for qualified applicants based on income limits.
Monroe County Mayor Craig Cates, Land Authority Executive Director Christine Hurley and Vice Chairman of the Housing Authority Pat Labrada spoke at the ceremony. Mayor Pro Tem Holly Raschein and commissioners Michelle Lincoln and Jim Scholl were also in attendance.
The houses will be hurricane rated, elevated above flood risk and built to Florida Green Standards.
The construction is being done in phases, with the first house expected to be move-in ready by the end of this year and others coming available throughout 2024.
“There is a lot of talk about the need for affordable housing, and we are so happy about these homes because they will be for families, and it will give them the future they need to stay here,” Cates said. “This project is making a small but huge dent in affordable housing, and we are much better off than we were years ago.”
Forty more units are on the horizon, similarly funded with the same type of partnership structure. These additional units will be built on Big Pine Key and Conch Key.
The Housing Authority has not started taking applications for the homes yet. More information can be found at kwha.org/mcha.