The Monroe County Commission, Land Authority and the Housing Authority break ground on Big Pine Key for the first of 12 single-family affordable housing units.

BIG PINE KEY — The Monroe County Commission and Monroe County Land Authority last week joined the Monroe County Housing Authority to break ground at one of the 12 two-bedroom, one-bathroom, single-family affordable home sites being rebuilt as rentals on Big Pine Key.

The project is a joint partnership between the three entities and will be managed by the Housing Authority. More than $6 million in land acquisition and construction funding came from Florida Housing Finance Corporation. Rent on the homes will range from $300-$1,700 a month for qualified applicants based on income limits.