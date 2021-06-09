GARDEN KEY — An infectious, water-borne coral disease that has decimated reefs off Florida for almost a decade has made its way to the pristine reefs of Dry Tortugas National Park.
The park’s Coral Response Team observed Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease on May 29 while conducting a routine disease survey, according to parks spokeswoman Allyson Gantt.
“Until now, Dry Tortugas National Park was the only remaining section of Florida’s Coral Reef to not show signs of the disease,” Pedro Ramos, superintendent of Everglades and Dry Tortugas national parks, said in a prepared statement. “Finding it early is significant, because without treatment, the disease has the potential to destroy the park’s underwater gardens, as affected corals have a nearly 100% mortality rate.”
The Dry Tortugas National Park Coral Response Team observed the telltale white lesions on 11 coral colonies of three highly susceptible coral species: maze coral, white maze coral and elliptical star coral.
These are typical “canary” species that are often the first corals within a reef community to show symptoms of Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease during an outbreak, Gantt stated.
Several highly susceptible corals in the area still appear to be healthy and only 3% of the susceptible colonies in the area have been impacted at this time, Gantt said.
Following an established response plan, the team immediately applied the most effective treatment available, an antibiotic paste, to the infected corals, Gantt said. Currently, the disease appears to be concentrated in one area near the southeastern boundary of the park, approximately 2.5 miles east from Garden Key, where Fort Jefferson is located, according to Gantt.
In anticipation of Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease reaching the Dry Tortugas corals, the park has regularly monitored 40 sites since September 2020. With matching funds from the state of Florida and park concessions, the park hired six biologists and established a Coral Response Team to focus exclusively on coral monitoring and disease response.
Now that the disease has been found in the park, the team, with support from partners, will increase the number of reconnaissance surveys to confirm the distribution of the outbreak within the park, Gantt said. Simultaneously, the team will treat infected corals at sites where Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease is found. The application of the antibiotic amoxycillin has been shown to slow the spread of the disease and increase coral survival. The team will focus their treatment efforts on high priority corals including threatened species, large reproductively-active corals, and those in areas with high coral cover and biodiversity.
Since the disease has spread through the entirety of Florida’s Coral Reef, the disease response has been a collaborative multi-agency effort. The National Park Service will continue to work with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, along with other government agencies, academic institutions and conservation organizations.
Over the past two years, the park and park partners have also taken preventative measures by collecting healthy corals as part of the multi-agency Coral Rescue Project. The park’s rescued corals were placed in land-based aquaria to prevent them from becoming infected, to preserve genetic diversity and to serve as breeding stock for future restoration activities.
Even when using the best available treatments, previous efforts to limit the disease spread have not always been successful, and many corals have been lost. Surveillance and intervention may be the best approach to limiting Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease’s impacts while continuing to inform researchers about the disease and its effect on corals.
The disease was first reported near Miami in 2014 and has moved as far north as Martin County and now as far southwest as the Dry Tortugas.
The disease appears as white patches where the disease has consumed live coral tissue, exposing the white coral skeleton and removing the brilliant colors for which the reefs are known. Now found throughout Florida’s Coral Reef and the Caribbean, the disease outbreak is unprecedented in its broad geographic range, extended duration, high rates of mortality and number of coral species affected. While the cause of the disease is yet unknown, bacteria likely plays a role, since antibiotic treatments have proven effective, Gantt said.
Coral is not only important to the environment, but to the economy of the Florida Keys and Florida. Florida’s Coral Reef provides an estimated $355 million a year in flood protection benefits and protects nearly $320 million in annual economic activity. Florida’s Coral Reef stretches for more than 350 miles and borders five counties that are home to more than 7 million people.
NOAA is working to mobilize a field team to conduct surveys and execute interventions if additional disease is found, said Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Superintendent Sarah Fangman.
Previous to this discovery, the farthest the disease had been detected was at Rebecca Shoal, about 31 miles east of Dry Tortugas.
“There’s a lot of space between these two locations and it is unlikely the disease made a complete leap,” Fangman said. “The team will be focused on the intermediate space and prepared for regular missions to hit the disease hard if and when it is found.” Antibiotic treatment has produced the best results for slowing the spread of the disease and giving corals a chance at survival.
“We were hopeful this day would not come, but realistically it was only a matter of time given the steady march of this disease through Florida and into the wider Caribbean. The effort to save these corals has begun, but just as important is our Mission: Iconic Reefs effort to out-plant genetic strains of coral that have proven resistant to this disease.”