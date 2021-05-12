FLORIDA KEYS — NOAA and its local partners have kicked off a three-year effort to plant more than 60,000 fragments of nursery-raised coral at Eastern Dry Rocks Sanctuary Preservation Area off Key West.
The project was started in the spirit of this year's Earth Day theme, “Restore our Earth.”
The work at Eastern Dry Rocks Reef is the first large-scale out-planting of coral as part of Mission: Iconic Reefs, an unprecedented effort kicked off nearly two years ago to restore seven coral reefs within the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.
The goal is to increase the coral cover on Eastern Dry Rocks and the other six reef sites from the current 2% to 25%, Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Superintendent Sarah Fangman said.
So far, 7,000 coral fragments of various genotypes have been planted at Eastern Dry Rocks, Mote Marine Laboratory plans to plant at least 24,000 elkhorn and 10,000 staghorn fragments more, and Coral Reef Foundation plans to plant 6,000 elkhorn and 7,775 staghorn fragments, Fangman said.
Those two species of coral were once the dominant coral in the Florida Keys and have been found not to be affected by a coral disease currently decimating reefs throughout South Florida.
Fangman called Mission: Iconic Reefs unique in terms of “scale, collaboration and complexity.” The project takes coral restoration from the “micro” level in the Keys to the “macro level,” she said.
“Out-planting at this unprecedented scale is one of many immediate actions needed to address the rapid decline in our treasured coral reefs,” said Ben Friedman, acting administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. “The Florida Keys has become a world leader in coral restoration with new techniques for addressing threats and accelerating coral growth, thanks to an unprecedented collaboration between NOAA, our partners and a community of stewards.”
Eastern Dry Rocks contains a concentration of bank reef habitats that are ecologically and economically important to the Keys. The elkhorn and staghorn corals that are being transplanted across more than 9 acres include a high number of distinct genetic strains representing the historical diversity found on these reefs, and genotypes that have exhibited the highest survival and growth rates. The groups grew the corals in their respective nurseries more than six to eight months.
NOAA and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation awarded a $5 million grant through the National Coastal Resilience Fund to the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation in partnership with Mote and the Coral Restoration Foundation to restore Eastern Dry Rocks. The grant is the largest one-time investment since the initiative was announced in December 2019.
Coral Restoration Foundation has already begun a massive expansion of its Coral Tree Nursery in Key West to support the restoration of Eastern Dry Rocks, said Scott Winters, CEO of Coral Restoration Foundation.
“Since January 2021, we have now replenished the site with more than 1,085 genetically diverse staghorn and elkhorn corals and are well on our way to hitting our target of 7,350 by the end of the year,” Winters said. “Knowing that we are not doing this alone, that this work is part of a much larger, coordinated effort, gives us a renewed sense of hope for the future of the Florida Keys.”
Failure is not an option, according to Michael P. Crosby, Mote president and CEO.
“We are really ramping up out efforts at Eastern Dry Rocks,” Crosby said. “Mote is fully committed to the long-term goals of Mission: Iconic Reefs.”
In later stages of the project, students and faculty at the College of the Florida Keys will also help reintroduce thousands of herbivores, like the Caribbean king crab, to the site to serve as natural grazers that help sustain a healthy ecosystem.
“In many ways, Eastern Dry Rocks serves as a test case for the other six Iconic Reef sites — from research and development on grazers to refinement of methodologies for maintenance and preparation,” Fangman said. “Lessons learned from Eastern Dry Rocks will form the basis for standard operating procedures and implementation plans of future Iconic Reef sites.”
Informed by years of research, successful trials and expertise from dozens of coral scientists and restoration practitioners, NOAA believes this scientific and collaborative restoration plan will put Florida’s reefs on track for recovery and demonstrate how restoration can support a vibrant, sustainable, local economy and help buffer communities from coastal storms. The reef tract in the Keys attracts millions of visitors per year, accounting for more than $2 billion of economic impact.
“Florida Keys’ iconic reefs, including Eastern Dry Rocks, are the basis for thriving ecosystems underwater and the critical tourism economy on dry land,” said Kris Sarri, president and CEO of the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation. “This project will transform how we approach coral restoration.”
Questions regarding fundraising efforts for Mission: Iconic Reefs can be directed to Sara Rankin, local chapter director of the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, by email at sara@marinesanctuary.org.