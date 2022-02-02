The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council will take public input on new regulations for gag grouper, which could include trip limit reductions, spearfishing gear restrictions and increasing the minimum size.
Due to dwindling numbers, the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council is considering a 50% reduction in harvest numbers of gag groupers.
Provided photo
The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council will take public input on new regulations for gag grouper, which could include trip limit reductions, spearfishing gear restrictions and increasing the minimum size.
The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council will host webinars this week to talk about gag grouper, as that council is considering reducing harvest of the fish by as much as 50%.
The council will hold public scoping webinars at 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday to gather public comment on regulation changes proposed for four species in the snapper grouper management complex.
Presentations and an online comment form are available at safmc.net.
The most recent stock assessment for gag grouper indicates that a 50% decrease in harvest is required to end overfishing and rebuild the stock, South Atlantic spokeswoman Kim Iverson said.
The council is gathering public input on commercial trip limit reductions, establishing recreational vessel limits, restricting spearfishing gear and increasing minimum size limits. Changes to management would be implemented through Amendment 53 to the Snapper Grouper Fishery Management Plan.
Reductions in the harvest of snowy grouper, a deepwater species targeted by both commercial and recreational fishermen, are being considered through Amendment 51. The measures respond to the latest stock assessment showing the stock is overfished or undergoing overfishing, Iverson said.
Changes to management for two other deep-water species are also being considered. There is good news for the golden tilefish fishery, with the recent stock assessment allowing for an increase in harvest, Iverson said. Changes to recreational accountability measures and recreational management measures for blueline tilefish are also being discussed. The tilefish management measures are being addressed in Amendment 52.
The council is asking for public input on management options to consider as it moves forward with the amendments, Iverson said.