KEY LARGO — Monroe County is restoring two canals in Key Largo that fail to meet state standards regarding levels of available dissolved oxygen to support marine life.
The restoration work, which includes backfilling the canals, is funded by a Florida Department of Environmental Protection Keys Stewardship grant. Backfilling raises the canal bottom to an optimum depth of about 7 feet to allow maximum flushing and tidal flow.
Currently, canal 25 has a maximum depth of 40 feet and canal 28 a maximum depth of 35 feet, both too deep to allow oxygen to reach the bottom.
“These improvements are anticipated to restore the impaired waters of the canal and bring the dissolved oxygen levels up to meet water quality standards, which will greatly enhance the levels of marine life in the canals,” said Monroe County Chief Resilience Officer Rhonda Haag.
Canal 25, the smaller of the two canals between Osprey and Eagle roads, will receive 19,440 cubic yards of backfill, which equals about 972 truckloads.
Canal 28, between Sexton Cove and Pigeon drives, will receive approximately 36,530 cubic yards of backfill, totaling 1,827 truckloads.
So far, no threatened or endangered species have been observed within the work sites, but an 8-foot American Crocodile was seen near canal 28 outside the canal. Close observation is being kept to ensure its safety, Haag said.
Additional restoration projects for other poor and fair water quality canals in the Florida Keys will move forward as additional limited grant funding allows, Haag said.