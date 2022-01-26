MONROE COUNTY — The Monroe County Commission agreed last week to abandon another waterfront road to a group of private developers working on a transient rental proposal on Stock Island.
Also last week, the commission approved loaning the city of Marathon up to $1.5 million to help the city buy land abutting the Seven Mile Bridge, moved forward on allowing nonprofit and community groups to use county meeting rooms free of charge and supported renaming the Cow Key Channel Bridge after the late wife of County Commissioner Craig Cates.
The commission also heard complaints and discussed concerns about the Middle Keys Community Land Trust, which oversees several affordable housing projects in the Florida Keys.
ROAD ABANDONMENT
The commission unanimously approved abandoning a small section of Peninsular Avenue off Maloney Avenue to local development group the Spottswood Company, which owns a high-end marina on one side of Peninsular Avenue and is in the process of purchasing an old commercial fishing marina on the other side of that street.
Last week, the board approved abandoning the road after no member of the public or the commission spoke to the proposal.
This is the third waterfront abandonment the commission has approved on Stock Island since 2014.
In 2014, Monroe County commissioners gave developer Pritam Singh the other section of Peninsular Avenue on the other side of Maloney Avenue when he was developing the Ocean’s Edge hotel there.
In July 2020, the commission approved abandoning the end of the waterfront portions of Laurel and MacDonald avenues to the owners of the 208-unit Wreckers Cay affordable housing project on Stock Island and to Murray Marine marina. Both roads lead to a small spit of land the Wreckers Cay developers say they need as part of their development.
The Spottswood development group made the latest request as part of a redevelopment plan for that portion of Stock Island off Maloney Avenue. The Spottswoods want the county to abandon Peninsular Avenue to the company, which would join the Yacht Club and a commercial fishing marina the Spottswoods are working on acquiring.
The Spottswood group is proposing to expand the number of transient rental units currently at the Key West Harbor Yacht Club by 148 units. The developers have also requested a development agreement for the condo hotel project and to change zoning there to accommodate those new transient units.
The County Commission is scheduled to vote on the development agreement and the zoning change at its February meeting.
$1.5 MILLION LOAN
The city of Marathon is working on purchasing the old Seven Mile Marina property from Grand Keys LLC at an asking price of $3.15 million. The property, destroyed in a 2014 fire, would be part of the city marina and operated under that department.
The city would repay the county’s $1.5 million loan in three equal installments of $500,000 once per year for three years. It also stipulated Marathon would reimburse the county the remaining amount in the course of 10 years. This would be a zero-interest loan.
MEETING SPACE
The commission agreed to allow County Administrator Roman Gastesi to continue to waive fees for community groups wanting to use government buildings until the commission approves a formal proposal on the issue, which could be next month.
County attorneys are working on a proposal, which could include requiring groups to have nonprofit status if they want to use a facility without charge, County Attorney Bob Shillinger said.
“One size fits all is actually one size fits none,” Shillinger told commissioners last week.
During the discussion, Commissioner Holly Raschein raised concerns by the Friends of the Key Largo Cultural Center, which are struggling to pay staffing fees for use of that county facility.
BRIDGE RENAME
The County Commission and the Key West City Commission approved resolutions to support the designation of the Cow Key Channel Bridge leading into Key West as the “Cheryl H. Cates Memorial Bridge” and requested the Florida Department of Transportation place appropriate signage reflecting the designation.
Cheryl Cates, wife of former Key West mayor and current County Commissioner Craig Cates, moved to Key West in 1955 and married Cates in 1971, joining a family with a long legacy of public service to Key West and the Keys. Her public and philanthropic activities included Wesley House Family Services, Samuel’s House, Florida Keys Children’s Shelter, and Kids Come First, among many others.
The state Legislature would ultimately have to approve the name change.
LAND TRUST ISSUES
Raschein called for a discussion of the Middle Keys Community Land Trust, which was sued after defaulting on loan payments, raising questions about the maintenance and future of its properties.
During the discussion, one of the residents of the Woods Corner townhomes on Plantation Key raised several issues about the quality of the project and the land trust board not properly tracking the finances of the units.
Josh Moreira told the county commissioners that he had to replace his entire back wall after it rotted out because it was not built properly, he said.
“We just have lots of issues,” Moreira said.
The commission has no authority over the matter and took no action, but Raschein wanted to discuss the issue as she said affordable housing is one of the most important issues in the county and she wanted to send the message that the properties need to be maintained.
The land trust oversees four-unit and 10-unit housing complexes in Marathon and the 16-unit Woods Corner complex across from Coral Shores High School.