KEY LARGO — The Monroe County Commission has agreed to purchase three new helicopters to be used as air ambulances at a cost of roughly $52 million.
Commissioners on Wednesday, March 22, authorized Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi to sign an agreement with Agusta Westland Philadelphia Corporation for the lease and purchase of three Leonardo helicopters upon finalizing the terms of the agreement with the County Attorney’s Office in an amount not to exceed $52 million for the Trauma Star air ambulance program.
Last month, Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay addressed the Monroe County Commission on the need for new helicopters. Ramsay, whose agency oversees the helicopters, told the commission some aircraft in the county’s fleet of Trauma Star helicopters are reaching the age of 22 years, and the life expectancy of such aircraft is about 25 years.
In addition, the company that built the Trauma Star helicopters has stopped making the specific brand, and it has become harder to obtain parts, Ramsay said.
The sheriff’s office has started looking at other helicopter brands and found only one — the Leonardo helicopter — meets the Trauma Star “mission profile,” which includes “speed, distance and range,” Ramsay said.
While expensive, the program is well-used and the program is operating “in the black,” Ramsay said.
The Trauma Star program is a partnership between the sheriff’s office and Monroe County Fire Rescue.
On average, Trauma Star provides almost 1,400 flights annually, with three to four flights a day on three helicopters in the fleet. According to Ramsay, Trauma Star is one of the top five busiest air ambulance programs in the United States.
Ramsay said the new helicopters will take about two years to build, outfit and train pilots.
The funding will come from the infrastructure penny sales tax. Voters extended the sales tax in November on a ballot referendum. Monroe County residents and visitors pay the infrastructure sales tax when buying items, not through property taxes.
Trauma Star is provided free to residents and property owners of Monroe County.
The commission also agreed to allocate $300,000 for a study that will show where and how transit in Monroe County is currently being utilized.
The outcome will lead to the prioritization of how the county will build and operate a future transit system, according to the county.
Commissioners also approved a new one to swap the county-owned property at Higgs Beach in Key West for the city of Key West-owned Hawk Missile Site near the Key West International Airport.
The county needs the Hawk missile site in the salt ponds abutting the county-owned Key West International Airport so it can conduct a series of improvements to the taxiways at the airport, according to Airports Director Richard Strickland.
The county would set aside the Hawk missile site as environmental mitigation, Strickland said.
Also on Wednesday, commissioners approved leasing space at the Big Pine Key Shopping Center for use as a senior community center and meal site, despite a group of seniors objecting to the lease and asking the county to repair the old facility at the former Boys & Girls Club and keep it there.
Commissioners agreed to rent space at the shopping center for roughly $57,600 a year. The initial term of the lease is five years, with an option to renew.
A handful of area seniors attended the meeting to speak against the lease, arguing the shopping center is not a good location and renting space is not a good use of taxpayer money.
Resident John Terry argued the shopping center parking lot floods, and it would be dangerous for seniors to cross the parking lot, he said.
The existing building is not structurally sound and may need to be condemned, said Assistant County Administrator Kevin Wilson, who referenced the Surfside building collapse in his argument to rent space at the shopping center.
Wilson estimated it could take at least three years to build a new facility there. By moving forward with the lease, the senior center could be operational by June 1.
The county has been looking for a new site since the current center was damaged in Hurricane Irma in 2017.