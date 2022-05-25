KEY WEST — The Monroe County Commission has agreed to raise the maximum allowable building height in the unincorporated areas of the Florida Keys to 40 feet, up from the current 35.
The commission on Wednesday, May 18, approved the proposed amendment to its land-use rules to help people mitigate potential damage from hurricanes, storms, flooding and sea-level rise.
The new height restriction will only be for new homes or retrofitting older homes that do not meet current building code for flood mitigation, according to Emily Schemper, senior director of planning and environmental resources for the county.
In the past decade, the county government has been encouraging people to raise their homes out of the floodplain in order to help prevent flooding and storm damage. Some proposed changes to the Federal Emergency Management Agency flood maps raised the floodplain by 1.5 feet, Schemper said.
“People have less vertical space to live in,” Schemper said of floodplain changes.
When it comes to sea-level rise, the Keys have long been one of the most vulnerable areas in the country, given its low-lying proximity to the ocean. County projections estimate between 10 to 21 inches of rise by 2040, 21 to 54 inches by 2070 and 40 to 136 inches by 2120.
Roughly 80 miles of county roads, along with 8,303 homes, are among the most vulnerable to street flooding in the next 25 years, according to county estimates.
County consultants HDR Engineering is working on a plan to raise 149 miles of local roads vulnerable to future flooding, which would cost $1.8 billion in the coming decades.
Raising allowable building height has been a controversial subject in the past in the Keys, and attempts to raise it in the past for affordable housing projects has been met with some resistance. However, with tidal flooding becoming a growing problem in the Keys, raising building height as become less controversial.
The county will next send the proposal, along with a series of other amendments, to the state Department of Economic Opportunity, which oversees growth and development in the Keys, for comments. The DEO will then send it back to the Monroe County Commission for final approval, Schemper said.
If formally adopted, the new allowable building height would not go into effect until after the new FEMA flood maps are effective, Schemper said.
Commissioner Craig Cates was the only commissioner who objected to raising the allowable maximum building height. He argued that not everyone will need to raise their home or build a new home 5 feet higher but will do so because of the new rule, Cates said.
The commission also agreed to budget $425,000 of its general operating fund to put toward a 50% match of a $850,000 state grant for a free transportation service between Stock Island and Key West.
The goal of the free car service is to reduce the number of cars on the road and alleviate traffic, said Kimberly Matthews, who oversees the county’s strategic plan.
The county is considering partnering with a private transportation company called Freebee Electric Vehicle Ridesharing Service, which has been running a transportation service in Islamorada since November 2018. A representative of Freebee, Jason Speigel, attended the meeting and gave a presentation about the company’s services.
The commission voted to budget the funds because the deadline for the grant was two days after the meeting. The county can withdraw the application and not spend the $425,000 if the commission chooses to not subsidize the proposal.
One proposal includes using three Tesla electric cars, which could run 24 hours a day between Key West and Stock Island, Matthews said.
The county is also considering offering a free “micro” transit system that would connect people on Stock Island to a transportation hub, where the riders would then catch a shuttle or other form of transportation into Key West, according to Matthews.
Michael Olanoff, a Key West-based taxi cab driver, spoke against the proposal, saying the county would only be adding more vehicles to local roads and it’s a “duplication of services.” He called it a “waste of taxpayer money.”
A representative of the executive committee of the Republican Party of Monroe County also spoke against the proposal, questioning whether it’s the best use of taxpayer money and concerns about riders using the transportation service for illegal purposes such as drug dealing. If finally approved, the service would be available 24 hours a day.