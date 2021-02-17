MONROE COUNTY — The 2021 State of the County Annual Report and Information Guide is now available online at monroecounty-fl.gov/stateofthecounty and issuu.com/monroecounty.
The annual report highlights Monroe County’s accomplishments in 2020 and goals for 2021. It features information about the Monroe County Commission, the county’s administration and 24 departments, ways to stay connected with Monroe County, budget information, hurricane preparedness, the 2020 response to COVID-19 and more.
The guide also includes contact information for the five constitutional offices and a variety of government agencies, utilities and schools in Monroe County.
In addition, Monroe County Mayor Michelle Coldiron and County Administrator Roman Gastesi are making the annual State of the County addresses for local chambers, rotaries and other organizations throughout February and March. The public is advised to check with local organizations to see if they have one scheduled. The presentation can be found at monroecounty-fl.gov/stateofthecounty.