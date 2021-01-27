MONROE COUNTY — The Monroe County Commission has retrained Woods Hole Group to appeal the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s new preliminary coastal flood maps and advises other Florida Keys communities or individual property owners of their right to comment on or appeal the proposed changes to flood hazard information.
FEMA recently published its notice in the Federal Register seeking comment and information regarding the new Flood Insurance Rate Maps, or FIRMs. Home and business owners in Monroe County are encouraged to view the preliminary flood maps to better understand where flood risks have changed and how this may affect their future building and flood insurance requirements and costs, county officials say.
To view the mapping tool and look up individual properties, follow the directions at monroecounty-fl.gov/floodmaps.
The preliminary FIRMs show local areas at risk of flooding, including required elevations for new construction or structures that are improved greater than 50% of their value, as well as boundaries of areas that are considered likely to experience wave activity in a storm that have different requirements for structural building. The maps, once effective, will help determine flood insurance costs.
The county retained Woods Hole Group to review the preliminary FIRMs and the study. Woods Hole Group is preparing an appeal of the maps for unincorporated Monroe County based on inconsistencies both in method of risk modeling and in areas identified that need additional adjustment, county officials said.
An appeal is a formal objection to the proposed base flood elevations or flood depths and Special Flood Hazard Area boundaries and zones. Appeals must be based on technical data that show proposed maps to be scientifically incorrect. Anyone who makes an appeal must include the method, data, and analysis used to support the claim.
Those living in unincorporated Monroe County with comments or who would like to file an appeal are required to submit their appeal to Monroe County staff for review. Visit monroecounty-fl.gov/floodmaps for more information about the process or contact Karl Bursa at 305-453-8759. Filing an appeal on a private property will require a $5,000 deposit and a nonrefundable $170 administration fee. The $5,000 deposit will be held in an escrow account while Woods Hole Group reviews and determines if county staff can support the private party appeal. Actual costs will vary, and it may cost less or more to have the review completed.