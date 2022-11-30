MONROE COUNTY — The Monroe County Commission approved its state legislative priorities for the 2023 session during last month’s meeting.
Legislative Affairs Director Lisa Tennyson presented and explained Monroe County’s priorities for the upcoming session from March 7 through May 5, 2023.
Highlights of the agenda include:
• Secure the $25 million Florida Keys Stewardship Act appropriation for water quality projects and land acquisition. Also include the FKSA in state’s Land Acquisition Trust Fund, funded with documentary stamp taxes. Inclusion would elevate the FKSA to statewide importance for securing annual funding.
• Secure emergency operation center funding for a $6 million shortfall due to unanticipated cost escalations.
• Protect the marine environment by developing new mooring fields and continuing to address derelict vessels. Secure state funding for implementing new moorings, derelict vessel removal and the vessel pump-out program.
• Pursue additional revenue sources for resilient infrastructure and transportation needs.
• Balance Rate of Growth Ordinance protection with workforce housing needs.
• Pursue the repeal or amendment of HB 735, a preemption bill that prohibits local government occupational licensing affecting local contractors and tradespeople, passed in 2021.
• Preserve affordable wind insurance by opposing efforts to increase premiums, eliminate the cap on annual increases, reduce coverage, and reduce eligibility.
• Secure funding for resiliency projects submitted to state.
• Support home rule and fight against preemption bills.