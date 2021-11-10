MARATHON — The Monroe County Commission has approved a contract with a construction company to build a new $27.8 million Emergency Operations Center in Marathon.
Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2022 and be completed by June 2023, County Administrator Roman Gastesi said. The county has secured all but $1.9 million of the $27.8 million from the state and federal government, but Gastesi was given assurance by Florida Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie that grants would cover the $1.9 million, Gastesi said.
The project, which will be built by the Ajax Building Company, consists of a 25,799-square-foot, elevated, concrete structure with a double roof system designed to Federal Emergency Management Agency standards on the southwest corner of the Florida Keys Marathon International Airport, according to the proposal. The facility will house the EOC, sheriff’s call center and dispatch, and fire administration.
These spaces are to be served by redundant utility systems for potable water, wastewater and emergency power. New audio-visual technology and access control systems are being implemented, including video walls and biometric screening.
The commission approved the contract Nov. 3.
County Commissioner Craig Cates called the project too big and “overbuilt.” Commissioner David Rice had “sticker shock” initially, but accepted the size and price tag given its importance, he said.
County Mayor Michelle Coldiron supported the project, given that the county’s current EOC, which staff was working out of during Hurricane Irma, is inadequate, she said.
The Monroe County Commission first began discussing a new EOC in 2009, but the topic took on greater urgency during the 2017 hurricane season, when a report from the state Division of Emergency Management found that the county’s facility was not safe in a hurricane stronger than Category 2.
Weeks after the report was issued, the county had to move its EOC personnel from the top floor of its Marathon Government Center to north Key Largo’s prviate Ocean Reef Club the day before Category 4 Hurricane Irma made landfall.