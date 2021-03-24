KEY LARGO — The Monroe County Commission last week approved two contracts for marine debris removal.
The first contract is with Adventure Environmental and subcontractor Monroe County Commercial Fishermen to remove manmade marine debris along publicly owned shorelines and nearshore waters between Marathon and Sugarloaf Key. The county received a $1.3 million grant from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for such work. This area was the hardest hit by Hurricane Irma in 2017 and has the highest density of remaining debris, including trap gear and entangled trap rope. FWC requires the vendor to use local commercial fishermen to perform the work since they have knowledge of Keys waters and are equipped to perform this type of work.
While the FWC grant does not include marine debris removal in canals, the commissioners additionally approved a contract with Adventure Environmental to remove marine debris from 108 Hurricane Irma-impacted canals in unincorporated Monroe County. The additional canals were not covered by the $49.2 million USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service grant that funded the clearing of 249 canals following Irma. Adventure Environmental completed the original grant work ahead of time and under budget. The funding for the additional canals is from a Florida Department of Environmental Protection Stewardship grant.
“We are thankful the DEP sees the importance of cleaning hurricane-related marine debris from these additional canals in unincorporated Monroe County,” said county Chief Resilience Officer Rhonda Haag. “Marine debris in canals affects our nearshore water quality and our fragile marine environment, and this effort will help restore our water quality.”