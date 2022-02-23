The Monroe County Commission last week signed a resolution to support Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay’s request that the Florida Department of Transportation establish a visual barrier at approximately mile marker 109 along the Barnes Sound side of U.S. 1 on the 18-Mile Stretch. The request is to prevent distracted driving in the interest of public safety and reduce congestion at the place known as ‘Bikini Beach’ from raft-up boaters who frequent the area.
Ramsay said motorists are slowing down in that area to look at boaters at “Bikini Beach,” located along the 18-Mile Stretch on Barnes Sound.
This area has a chain-link fence between the water and land adjacent to the highway, which causes a lot of distracted driving on a daily basis, Ramsay said.
On top of that, it has become an increasingly busy hangout for boaters who pull up and congregate near the fence line. These occupants are generally in swim attire, thus the name “Bikini Beach,” Ramsay said.
The close proximity of motorists and swimmers has caused traffic to slow well below the posted 55 mph speed zone. The constant slow speed causes the normal flow of traffic to come to a stop with backups going 2 miles in each direction, Ramsay said.
The result of this major reduction of speed and distracted driving has caused an increase in rear-end collisions, which has made the backups that much worse, the sheriff said. These crashes then require law enforcement and fire and rescue crews to respond and deal with them.
Another undesirable consequence to the traffic congestion is that vehicles going south into Key Largo, once beyond the congested area, are attempting to make up for lost travel time and more likely to drive in a dangerous manner as a result.
Ramsay has asked FDOT for years to block the view of that area with saltwater-tolerant trees, opaque fencing or tennis court fencing’s netting.
FDOT has acknowledged the problem at that location but has been resistant to block the view as U.S. 1 is a scenic highway, Ramsay said.
Ramsay said he understands the scenic highway requisites, but public safety and traffic flow have to take a priority.
Upper Keys residents have started a petition in support of blocking the view. FDOT has advised the sheriff to obtain support from the Monroe County Commission in order for it to consider blocking the view.