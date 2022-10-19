MARATHON — After years of planning, the Monroe County government broke ground on a new $31.9 million emergency operations center at the west end of the Florida Keys Marathon International Airport this month.
The Monroe County Commission conducted a ground-breaking ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 18. Construction is expected to be completed in spring 2024. The county has secured all but $1.7 million of the $31.9 million from the state and federal government.
The project will consolidate several existing departments into a new 28,321-square-foot, 220-mph wind-rated facility that will include the Monroe County Emergency Management, Monroe County Fire Rescue and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center, county spokeswoman Kristen Livengood said.
The facility will be designed to withstand the wind load of a 500-year storm. The first floor will be elevated more than 20 feet above ground to combat flooding and storm surge. The facility is to be self-sustaining for 72 hours for up to 150 emergency response staff, including food, drinking water, electric power and wastewater storage. There will also be emergency communications via satellite phone/internet service, Livengood said.
The project, which will be built by the Ajax Building Company, features a double roof system designed to Federal Emergency Management Agency standards.
The spaces are served by redundant utility systems for potable water, wastewater and emergency power. The latest audio-visual technology and access control systems are being implemented, including video walls and biometric screening.
“This is a resilient upgrade to our community that was realized as a real need following Hurricane Irma,” Monroe County Mayor David Rice said. “Monroe County is one of the only counties in Florida without a dedicated EOC, and given the number of storms we encounter, this is important infrastructure for the safety of our community and to bounce back as quickly as possible after a storm.”
The Monroe County Commission first began discussing a new emergency operations center in 2009, but the topic took on greater urgency during the 2017 hurricane season, when a report from the state Division of Emergency Management found that Monroe County’s Emergency Operations Center was inadequate and not safe in a hurricane stronger than Category 2.
Weeks after the report was issued, the county had to move its EOC personnel north from the top floor of its Marathon Government Center to the Ocean Reef Club the day before Category 4 Hurricane Irma made landfall in the Lower Keys.
“We are looking forward to the construction of the new EOC for Monroe County,” County Emergency Management Director Shannon Weiner said. “Many individuals from multiple agencies have contributed much time and effort to its development. As a result, Monroe County will be better prepared to safely, efficiently and effectively meet the public safety needs of the community and its response partners in both blue skies and gray.”