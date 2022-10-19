county eoc done.jpg

The Monroe County Emergency Operations Center will be located at the west end of Florida Keys Marathon International Airport.

 Rendering

MARATHON — After years of planning, the Monroe County government broke ground on a new $31.9 million emergency operations center at the west end of the Florida Keys Marathon International Airport this month.

The Monroe County Commission conducted a ground-breaking ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 18. Construction is expected to be completed in spring 2024. The county has secured all but $1.7 million of the $31.9 million from the state and federal government.

