MONROE COUNTY — The county government is bringing the library to the people with new kiosk-style stations.
The county is using federal grant money to place these large vending-like machines, carrying library books and DVDs, at the two most underserved areas in the Florida Keys.
Last month, the Monroe County Commission approved purchasing additional library equipment and technologies from the private company EnvisionWare Inc. to expand the existing library circulation and services to all library branches and further automate them. The commission approved the purchase of the self-checkout equipment, printing, self-pay station, PC reservations capabilities and tablet stations.
Included in that approval is roughly $214,000 for the two weather-resistant library kiosk stations. The funding comes from the $975,469 grant from the state, according to Kimberly Matthews, who oversees the county’s library system.
The plan is to place one of the large and heavy stainless steel machines underneath the community center at Bernstein Park on Stock Island and place another at a yet confirmed location in Tavernier, Matthews said. The county is working on securing a lease Tavernier Town Center for the second location.
The machines weigh 2.7 tons, or 5,380 pounds, and are roughly 10 feet wide and 7 feet high. They can store up 235 items for distribution and hold up to 600 returned items, Matthews said. The would allow people to access them 24 hours a day. The machines are water resistant, which is especially important in the low lying, flood- and hurricane-prone Keys.
“They will be specifically built for us,” Matthews said. “These things are like tanks.”
Such library kiosks are already being used in San Diego and Fresno in California, Milwaukee in Wisconsin, northern Miami and northern Florida, Matthews said.
The goal is two have the two machines installed by the end of the summer, Matthews said.