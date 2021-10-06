MONROE COUNTY — The Monroe County government has cleared one of its first major hurdles in a quest to fund a three-part, $2.6 billion effort to reduce the risks of hurricane damage and coastal flooding throughout the Florida Keys.
The commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers signed the Chief’s Report for the Florida Keys Coastal Storm Risk Management (CSRM) Study, recommending the study’s findings for authorization by the U.S. Congress. The plan significantly adds to the county’s current efforts to promote resiliency and reduce the risks of coastal storm damage.
The Army Corps’ Norfolk District, in collaboration with Jacksonville District, completed the study. Monroe County was the study’s non-federal sponsor.
The study began in October 2018 and addressed critical infrastructure, U.S. 1 evacuation route protection and structure damage reduction in response to coastal storm risks and considers sea-level change.
CSRM studies analyze and assess the economic, environmental and social effects and formulate plans to address a local or regional issue to select, refine and present an optimal alternative that can be authorized and implemented on a cost-shared basis with the non-federal sponsor. The Army Corps study did not address resiliency for local roads, covered separately under a study Monroe County is conducting.
Monroe County commissioners signed the required letter of support and financial certification to accept the feasibility study developed by the Army Corps in February. The letter of support only shows the county government intends to participate in the potential future implementation of the project as a cost-sharing partner with the federal government.
Monroe County is not required to contribute funding for the project until Congress has appropriated funding for implementation and a formal agreement is executed between Army Corps and the county government. The plan is subject to further congressional authorization and funding availability.
The signed report will undergo further review by the assistant secretary of the Army for Civil Works and Office of Management and Budget before submittal to Congress. If it receives congressional authorization, the project would be eligible for appropriation funding.
The resilience project is estimated at $2.6 billion, with 65% of the project, $1.7 billion, being funded by the federal government and 35%, $893 million, funded on a non-federal level. Non-federal funds can come from state, county, municipalities and other non-federal entities, according to county officials.
In order to reduce coastal storm risk and damage throughout the Keys, the project includes three main components: U.S. 1 shoreline stabilization, flood-proofing of critical infrastructure and voluntary home elevations.
Shoreline stabilization would occur in six locations along Overseas Highway identified as having risk of damage due to erosion and/or wave energy during a storm event. Six rock revetment structures ranging in height from 4 to 10 feet would be designed to reduce damage to about 5,500 linear feet of the roadway by stabilizing the shoreline and reducing the risk of washout, according to the county.
The project includes dry flood-proofing 53 critical public infrastructure buildings identified as at risk to damage from coastal storms. Dry flood-proofing would help reduce the damage caused by storm surge so that emergency and critical services can resume more quickly after a storm event, county officials said.
Under the plan, there would be nonstructural measures to reduce coastal storm damage by elevating 4,698 residential homes and dry flood-proofing 1,052 commercial structures at risk throughout the Keys. Participation would be voluntary for the recommended elevation and flood-proofing measures.
“We are already committed to making Monroe County as resilient as possible against the effects of future storms and sea-level rise,” said County Administrator Roman Gastesi. “This partnership with USACE will allow us to tap into federal money to help offset resiliency costs to Florida Keys residents.”
More information on the project can be found saj.usace.army.mil/Florida KeysCSRMFeasibilityStudy.