Flooding

Nuisance flooding is a recurring problem in certain bayside portions of Key Largo.

MARATHON — The Monroe County Commission will vote on several items Wednesday, Oct. 18, to help homeowners and neighborhoods better protect themselves against flooding from rain, king tides, tropical storms and hurricanes.

The commission meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Marathon Government Center, 2798 Overseas Highway. The public can participate in-person via the Zoom platform. Information on participating in the meeting can be found online at monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx.

