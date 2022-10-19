MARATHON — The Monroe County Commission will vote on several items Wednesday, Oct. 18, to help homeowners and neighborhoods better protect themselves against flooding from rain, king tides, tropical storms and hurricanes.
The commission meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Marathon Government Center, 2798 Overseas Highway. The public can participate in-person via the Zoom platform. Information on participating in the meeting can be found online at monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx.
Sea-level rise is one of the biggest issues facing the low-lying island chain, given its proximity to the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and Florida Bay. County sea-level rise projections estimate between 10 to 21 inches of rise by 2040, 21 to 54 inches by 2070 and 40 to 136 inches by 2120.
The county has made sea-level rise one of its top priorities and is part of a four-county compact, with representatives meeting each year to share ideas and hear form experts.
The commission, on Wednesday, will vote on going after $7 million in federal grant funds to elevate or rebuild 30 homes in the Keys and $1.5 million in federal grant funding to elevate nine other homes. The homeowners would put up matching money toward the grant funding.
The grant funding is reoccurring every year and “we need everyone to every to apply,” said Christine Hurley, executive director of the county’s Land Authority. Homeowners have to work with a building contractor to put together a budget, Hurley said.
To help homeowners elevate their homes to mitigate against flooding, the commission will also vote Wednesday on relaxing some of the regulations that deal with setbacks so homeowners can add stairs and other features to accommodate elevation projects, said Emily Schemper, senior director of the county’s Planning Department.
The commission will also vote on requesting a nearly $55 million federal grant, with a $13.7 million match, to complete a series of drainage projects, which include pumping stations, along Flagler Avenue in Key West.
The grant is part of the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities, which is part of the Federal Emergency Management Grant Application Assistance Program.
Flagler Avenue is in the city of Key West, but it is a county-maintained road. When Hurricane Ian brushed the Florida Keys last month, several businesses and homes along Flagler Avenue were flooded with several feet of water.