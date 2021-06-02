MONROE COUNTY — The need for better public transportation and more affordable housing again came to the forefront as the Monroe County Commission met last week to discuss priorities for the upcoming fiscal year that starts Oct. 1.
Both housing and transportation are tied to the Florida Keys’ struggle to attract and retain a quality workforce in a tourism-based economy. Upper Keys businesses rely heavily on workers being bused in from Miami-Dade County, while Middle and Lower Keys business are trying to find or build affordable housing for workers.
“It’s going to be vitally important to have a much more robust transportation system,” said Commissioner David Rice, who has led the campaign recently to ease congestion on U.S. 1 and bring more forms of public transportation to the Keys. “I would really like to see transportation broadened for the workforce and for safety.”
Commissioner Craig Cates agreed with Rice, saying, “We can’t build our way out of this,” referring to the Keys’ affordable housing crisis. Cates also referenced the need to build not only rental property for Keys workers, but homes they can own as well.
In a recent survey, traffic and congestion on U.S. 1 was one of the top concerns of residents.
A red-hot real estate market in South Florida and a robust transient rental economy in the Keys are again making it harder to maintain and build new work housing.
Monroe County Mayor Michelle Coldiron said the Keys are “losing skilled labor all over the place” and proposed supporting partnerships with the College of the Florida Keys for training in trade jobs.
The commission did not make any decisions during the meeting, but discussed goals that strike a balance between quality of life and protecting the economy and the environment of the Keys.
The discussion comes about a month before the Monroe County Commission will hold its first budget hearings for the 2021-22 fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1.
Monroe County Strategic Plan Director Kimberly Matthews will incorporate the suggestions and comments of the commissioners in an update to the priorities of the strategic plan. She will also work with each of the 24 county departments to help achieve the county commission’s goals.
An extensive round of meetings will be held again before the formal 2025-2030 planning process takes place.
“Strategic planning is about homing in the concerns and priorities of the community and our commissioners,” Matthews said. “This is just a midway refresh to ensure the priorities are still aligned.”
The public can learn more about the county’s strategic plan by visiting monroecounty-fl.gov/strategicplanning.