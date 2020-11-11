MONROE COUNTY — A significant change in demographics and party affiliation will take place when the Monroe County Commission holds its next monthly meeting on Nov. 17.
A little more than a year ago the five-member board had two Democrats and three Republicans. The board also had three women on it. At its next meeting, the board will feature all Republicans and only one woman, Michelle Coldiron, who is poised to be named county mayor for the year.
Eddie Martinez upset County Mayor Heather Carruthers, a Democrat, on election night, significantly changing the complexion of the commission.
Being the only woman on an elected board is not new territory for Coldiron, who was the only female member of the Marathon City Council prior to becoming a county commissioner.
“It’s deja vu,” she said. “I served as [Marathon] mayor after Hurricane Irma. I held my own then and will do the same now.”
The board also has two new members, with Martinez and former Islamorada Councilman Mike Forster being elected, and one relatively new member after former Key West Mayor Craig Cates was appointed last year to the board and retained his seat during Tuesday’s election.
Coldiron is no veteran herself, being elected to the commission for the first time just two years ago.
Commissioner David Rice, who is poised to be named vice mayor later this month and the longest member of the commission, said the board has generally been devoid of partisanship and generally addresses an issue on its merits.
Rice was on the board when there was a “gang of three” about a decade ago and doubted that the commission will see another voting bloc, he said.
Coldiron also believes that partisan politics factor very little in local councils and commissions.
“Everyone wants to take care of the environment and everyone wants to take care of public safety,” she said.
While partisan politics did have some impact in Tuesday’s election, Rice believes the COVID-19 pandemic played a larger role.
“Heather, as mayor, was the spokesperson and was involved in the management team,” Rice said. “We have tried to balance public safety and the economy and they don’t always work particularly well together.”
The new board comes as the county is facing significant issues such as sea level rise, a workforce housing crisis and water quality issues.