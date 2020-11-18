KEY LARGO — Monroe County used new damage inspection software application following Tropical Storm Eta to review 7,666 properties in Key Largo within two days.
The preliminary damage assessment process is performed by county inspectors who inspect structures and estimate damage following a natural disaster. The county then reports the inspection results to the state of Florida, which coordinates with the Federal Emergency Management Agency on the amount of damage and unmet needs of individuals, businesses and the public sector. This information helps the federal government determine how much funding will follow to an area to assist a community and residents.
In the past, Monroe County had conducted these inspections using a time-consuming manual process and paper submittals. Following Hurricane Irma, the county implemented an automated inspection process, where inspectors record their inspection results through their cellphones with preloaded maps and outlines of existing structures within each neighborhood.
“This new tool improves accuracy and, more importantly, streamlines the amount of time it takes for these inspections to be recorded and reported to the state and federal governments,” said Christine Hurley, Monroe County assistant administrator.