KEY WEST — Faced with millions, if not billions, of dollars in future infrastructure projects, the Monroe County Commission this week will discuss a way to generate revenue without having to raise property taxes or go to the state Capitol with their hands out.
The commission on Wednesday, May 17, will discuss whether to make the county a charter government, which would give it the power to implement a local sales tax for road and bridge improvement projects and to raise money to create a transit district.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Harvey Government Center, 1200 Truman Ave. The commission is scheduled to discuss the charter government proposal at 11 a.m.
During the past several years, the county has asked the Florida Legislature for approval to bring a sales tax increase before voters in a referendum, but the state legislators have rebuffed the request.
In recent years, the county also has been looking at ways of ramping up its public transportation system without having to use money from property taxes.
The county has been considering forming its own transit district or joining the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority (SFRTA), based in Pompano Beach, which provides public transport services in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. However, the authority costs roughly $4 million a year to join, and there is no guarantee funding transportation services in Monroe County would be a priority.
Being a charter government, however, would allow the county to not only levy local sales tax, but also form its own transit or transportation district, according to Monroe County Attorney Bob Shillinger and county commissioners. The designation could also allow the county to enact term limits or set up single-member voting districts, as currently commissioners are elected county-wide.
In addition, the designation could allow for the election of a strong mayor or county executive, alter the term of office for commissioners from four years to some other time period, create non-partisan elections for county commissioners, increase the number of commissioners and allow citizens to hold recall elections for county commissioners.
However, being a charter government could give the county preemption powers to prevent Florida Keys municipalities from enacting laws that county commissioners oppose.
“This is a big deal,” Shillinger said. “This could fundamentally change the way we govern.”
The Monroe County Commission could draft the proposed charter or impanel a committee to establish the charter, Shillinger said. The charter would have to be adopted by the voters in a November election, Shillinger said. Staff is recommending the commissioners craft the proposed charter, not an independent committee, Shillinger said.
Staff is also recommending the county propose a charter that does not infringe on the powers of local governments, Shillinger said.
County commissioners welcomed the discussion, but none agreed to formally move forward with the proposal, with most saying there are pros and cons with a charter form of government.
“My thoughts have not gelled yet,” said Commissioner David Rice. “I don’t know what the best solution is. ... I look forward to the discussion.”
Monroe County Mayor Craig Cates said he is “not exactly for it,” but is not “opposed to discussing it,” adding he is not in “support of bigger government.”
“This is just in the initial stages,” Commissioner Holly Raschein said. “We have to weigh the pluses and the minuses. We have to be clear on what our objectives are, and the voters need to be clear on what our objectives are.”