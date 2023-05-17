KEY WEST — Faced with millions, if not billions, of dollars in future infrastructure projects, the Monroe County Commission this week will discuss a way to generate revenue without having to raise property taxes or go to the state Capitol with their hands out.

The commission on Wednesday, May 17, will discuss whether to make the county a charter government, which would give it the power to implement a local sales tax for road and bridge improvement projects and to raise money to create a transit district.

